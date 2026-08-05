S&P 500 Extends Record-Breaking Run on Earnings: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A slew of strong corporate profits lifted stocks to fresh all-time highs, with the market also rising as President Donald Trump said a deal on the Strait of Hormuz is possible as early as Wednesday.

The advance in equities extended into a fifth straight day, the longest winning streak for the S&P 500 since early June. As earnings rolled in, almost 90% of the companies reporting results have so far beaten estimates. US oil wavered after a back-to-back plunge.

The weight of the evidence continues to support giving the bull market in stocks the benefit of the doubt, even as we experience more bumps along the way, according to Keith Lerner at Truist Advisory Services Inc.

“Earnings remain our north star, the economy continues to show resilience, market participation has broadened, and valuation excesses have largely been worked off,” he said.

Despite a blockbuster inaugural quarterly report, SpaceX sank as $101 billion worth of stock becomes available for trading on Thursday. Nvidia Corp. climbed after Elon Musk touted the Vera Rubin chips while partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a surge in monthly sales.

Traders are also gearing up for Sandisk Corp. and Western Digital Corp.’s results after the closing bell.

On the economic front, US companies added fewer jobs in July than expected, suggesting some cooling in hiring momentum after a recent stretch of solid gains.

If confirmed in the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday, the recent employment trend suggests Federal Reserve officials can keep their focus on still-elevated inflation.

Bonds barely budged after the Treasury retained its previous guidance for future debt issuance, signaling no change in note and bond auction sizes well into 2027 even as federal borrowing needs climb.

Corporate Highlights:

Walt Disney Co.’s profit beat Wall Street estimates, driven by soaring income from its entertainment division and the resilience of its theme parks in California and Florida. Eli Lilly & Co. boosted its 2026 sales guidance after its weight-loss drug franchise performed far better than expected in the second quarter, helping to counter investor concerns that the obesity drug boom is starting to slow. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped after giving an underwhelming sales outlook, a sign shareholders expected more of a return from the global expansion of AI data centers. Uber Technologies Inc. issued a bookings outlook that just met analyst estimates and said fierce competition in the key Brazil market weighed on trips volume, compounding concerns from investors about the company’s ability to evolve in the robotaxi era. Booking Holdings Inc. maintained its full-year outlook for gross bookings and revenue due to resilient travel demand even as the Middle East conflict weighs on flight prices and capacity. Flutter Entertainment Plc. named President Dan Taylor as its new chief executive officer to help navigate fresh challenges from prediction market players that are eating into the sports betting operator’s business. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 9:50 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1542 The British pound was little changed at $1.3462 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.51 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $64,207.78 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,872.09 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.63% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.11% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $75.39 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.9% to $4,194.38 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.