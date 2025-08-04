S&P 500 Futures Advance, Treasuries Pare Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares pared losses and US stock futures advanced as equity investors took some positives from increased expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts following Friday’s weak US payrolls data.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.4% after both gauges had slumped on Friday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged up 0.1% after declining as much as 0.5%, while an index of technology shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 1%. The tech index is rebounding after a seven-day losing run.

Treasuries pared last week’s gains, with yields on the 10-year climbing almost three basis points to 4.24%. Oil retreated as OPEC+ wrapped up a run of major output hikes. The dollar edged lower, while gold slipped 0.2%.

Friday’s tumble on Wall Street — sparked by rising US unemployment and slower job creation — boosted bets for a rate cut to support the economy. The weak data is adding to concern American equities are overvalued after US stocks rallied for three straight months on speculation the economy would withstand President Donald Trump’s tariff storm.

“This is a market increasingly believing that rate cuts will underpin the next leg of support,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The question is whether this easing comes from soft-landing dynamics or worsening stagflation risks.”

The S&P 500 ended Friday 1.6% lower and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 2%. The US 10-year yield had dropped 16 basis points Friday, while policy-sensitive two-year yields fell 28 basis points. The declines reflected heightened anticipation the Fed will cut rates in its September meeting after keeping them on hold at its July gathering.

Following the jobs data, some market-watchers are even anticipating the Fed may cut rates by 50 basis points, twice the regular amount.

“September is a lock for a rate cut — and it might even be a 50-basis point move to make up the lost time,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group.

Separately, Trump said he will announce a new Fed governor and a new jobs data statistician in the coming days, two appointments that could shape his economic agenda.

The Fed announced Friday that Adriana Kugler will step down from her position as a governor, giving Trump an opportunity to install a policymaker who aligns with his demands for lower interest rates. Also on Friday, Trump fired chief labor statistician Erika McEntarfer hours after labor market data showed weak jobs growth based in part on steep downward revisions for May and June.

Meanwhile, Swiss stock investors are bracing for Monday’s market reopening after Trump slapped a punitive 39% export tariff on the country, among the highest in the world. Trump’s tariff rollout landed on a holiday, Swiss National Day.

Elsewhere, Japan’s government bond yields fell following the US employment report, raising concerns about demand at a 10-year debt sale on Tuesday. The five-year yield dropped as much as nine basis points to 0.99% and the 10-year yield was down 8.5 basis points to 1.465%.

In oil, OPEC+ agreed to another major output increase, stoking concerns about global oversupply just as the US-led trade war may be exacting a toll on economic growth and energy consumption.

Corporate News:

BYD Co. shares fell in Hong Kong as sputtering monthly sales growth raised doubts about whether the Chinese electric-vehicle maker will meet its annual target. Hong Kong eased some of its rules to list in the city, potentially bolstering what’s already been one of the hottest markets in the world for initial public offerings this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 12:57 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1580 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.69 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1814 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $114,608.14 Ether rose 1.9% to $3,558.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 5.5 basis points to 1.500% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $67.21 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

