S&P 500 Futures Jump as China Trade Rhetoric Cools: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures climbed and oil rebounded after President Donald Trump signaled an openness to a deal with China, improving sentiment after markets were rattled by a sharp escalation in trade tensions.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and those for the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.8% as the administration toned down its rhetoric after Trump threatened tariffs of 100% on China in response to Chinese export controls. The 10-year US Treasury futures contract opened higher and oil rose 1.4%. Silver swung near a record as a historic short squeeze in London and trade tensions roiled the market, while gold set a new peak. Cryptocurrencies stabilized.

Declines in Asian stocks, which were closed when Trump made his comments Friday, indicate concerns about the durability of the truce. Benchmark gauges in China and Hong Kong opened lower by more than 2%, before paring losses. Japan is closed for a public holiday.

Big downward moves in risky assets have been a rarity of late, which may itself be a factor in the jarring reaction to trade tensions. Since the tariff-fueled meltdown in April, the S&P 500 has surged on optimism about AI and hopes for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The gauge is trading near one of its highest valuations in 25 years — leaving a thin cushion for bad news.

“It doesn’t look like a replay of April, rather more like a back-and-forth pre-trade negotiation phase before the November deadline of the US-China truce,” said Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. “Markets are pricing in to a certain degree of overselling on Friday.”

After China unveiled wide-ranging global export controls on products containing even traces of certain rare earths this past week, Trump fired back by threatening to cancel a planned in-person meeting with Xi Jinping — their first in six years.

Trump then said he would impose an additional 100% tariff on China as well as export controls on “any and all critical software” beginning Nov. 1.

The administration then signaled an openness Sunday to a deal with China with Trump hinting at a possible off-ramp for Xi, while issuing a veiled threat that a full trade war would wound China.

That suggests the US wants to keep up the pressure on China to reverse its most recent trade moves, while trying to reassure spooked markets that a tit-for-tat escalation isn’t inevitable.

China responded saying the US should stop threatening it with higher tariffs and urged further negotiations to resolve outstanding trade issues, adding it will not hesitate to retaliate should Washington persist in its measures against Beijing.

“Markets are now debating whether this latest tariff salvo will materialize,” Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group wrote in a note. “If it’s a negotiating ploy, the current pullback may prove a buy-the-dip opportunity. But if tariffs take effect, a fresh wave of volatility and global risk repricing could follow.”

In European news, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new cabinet Sunday as pressure builds for him and his reappointed prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, to head off France’s growing political crisis and pass a budget. French bond futures opened lower.

Corporate News:

China Vanke Co.’s recently appointed chairman has resigned from the role, in another blow to the embattled developer facing liquidity challenges. Shares in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. dropped to a 10-year low after the Australian vintner scrapped its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year and paused a planned share buy-back due to uncertain outlooks in two of its major markets. China’s Sany Heavy Industry Co. is starting to gauge investor interest in its Hong Kong listing, according to the deal’s terms. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.3% as of 10:36 a.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 1.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1615 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 151.97 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1352 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $115,758.14 Ether rose 0.7% to $4,170.9 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $59.83 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,045.66 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Shikhar Balwani and Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.