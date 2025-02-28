S&P 500 Gets Late-Day Boost at End of Wild Month: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks shook off another bout of volatility spurred by geopolitical anxiety and a White House shouting match to rise at the end of a jittery February.

Equities rebounded after being hit with several twists and turns. Plans to sign a critical minerals deal between the US and Ukraine were scrapped as Donald Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy devolved into a fiery exchange. Trump later said Zelenskiy can come back when he’s ready for peace. An earlier rally was driven by inflation data that reinforced bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts. Treasury two-year yields fell below 4%.

Wall Street traders have seen a rise in equity swings amid a set of risks ranging from an economic slowdown, geopolitics, a trade war and artificial-intelligence valuations.

“We think the bull market is intact,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we have also cautioned that volatility would likely be higher this year. Therefore, we have been highlighting that short-term hedges may be worth considering.”

To Jay Hatfield at Infrastructure Capital Advisors, while the market was rattled by the US-Ukraine headlines, the indication is that Trump will force peace – which is positive. To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co., with so many different comments coming out of the White House, it’s hard for investors to have a lot of confidence on the near-term outlook.

“This is a fragile market,” said Adam Phillips at EP Wealth Advisors. “The anxiety is clear in the market’s behavior and we’re hearing it in the voices of many clients as well. The market is struggling for direction today, but we’re bracing for additional volatility ahead as we await clarity on a long and growing list of issues.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 4.23%. A dollar gauge gained 0.3%.

Wall Street got a degree of relief after data showed inflation isn’t heating up — with traders looking past a worrisome decline in consumer spending to focus on prospects for Fed policy easing.

The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy items, rose 0.3% from December. From a year ago, it increased 2.6%, matching the smallest annual increase since early 2021. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell 0.5%, marking the biggest monthly decline in almost four years.

“While additional rate cuts are still probably many months away, we believe this report helps to keep one or two rate cuts on the table for 2025,” said Robert Ruggirello at Brave Eagle Wealth Management. “We believe that inflation is yesterday’s problem and that the data will continue to improve going forward.”

To David Russell at TradeStation, the PCE report provides a “little comfort” after the worrisome print on consumer prices.

“The drop in personal spending confirms the negative retail sales data we got earlier, suggesting the economy started 2025 on a soft footing,” he said. “Combined with the weak data so far in February, growth is becoming more of a concern for Wall Street. The consumer may finally be throwing in the towel.”

Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management says he’s very cautious on the market given the high current valuations, the high policy uncertainty companies are forced to navigate and a consensus belief that recession risk is non-existent (or extremely low).

“Softer consumer spending and slower income growth should catch the Fed’s attention,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “Despite the deceleration in the annual pace of inflation, the monthly rate is still running hotter than the Fed would like.”

Roach says investors will continue to focus on the uncertain growth trajectory as real spending unexpectedly fall in January from weaker consumer demand.

“The odds are rising that the Fed’s next rate cut will be in June,” he said. “Whether the next cut happens then or in July is less relevant than the number of cuts by end of year. The current macro backdrop suggests only two cuts in total this year but more in 2026.”

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. is signaling the end of the line for Skype, the iconic internet calling and chat service it bought almost 14 years ago.

Bath & Body Works Inc., a retailer of personal care products, was upgraded at Citigroup Inc. in the wake of the company’s results.

Redfin Corp., an online real estate company, reported fourth-quarter results that were weaker than expected on key metrics and gave an outlook that is seen as disappointing.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. delayed the launch of its Neutron rocket to the second half of the year and issued a revenue forecast for the first quarter which fell short of estimates. This prompted analysts to either lower or place their price targets under review.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 3:38 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0365

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2573

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 150.50 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $83,729.26

Ether fell 3.4% to $2,202.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.41%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $69.94 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,848.89 an ounce

