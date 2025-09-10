S&P 500 Hits Record as PPI Surprise Sinks Yields: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove stocks higher and bond yields lower as an unexpected decline in inflation reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates in September.

Just a week ahead of the Fed decision, the first drop in producer prices in four months soothed worries that elevated inflation would create a challenge for policymakers trying prevent a jobs downturn. The market reaction was sharp, with traders almost fully pricing in three rate reductions in 2025.

Equities hit all-time highs, with the S&P 500 near 6,550. Trader sentiment was also buoyed by a rally in tech shares. Oracle Corp. soared 40% and was set to vault past stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. to become the 10th most valuable member in the benchmark. Two-year yields fell four basis points to 3.52%. The dollar slid.

The producer price index decreased 0.1% in August from a month earlier and July’s figure was revised down. From the year before, it rose 2.6%. Economists pay close attention to the PPI report as some components are used to calculate the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.

“The worst-case scenario on inflation isn’t playing out,” said David Russell at TradeStation.”The doves will be happy to see the year-over-year number back below 3%. Combined with the weak jobs data recently, this keeps us on track for rate cuts. However the speed and intensity might depend more on the big consumer index tomorrow morning.”

The extent to which companies pass the burden from tariffs on to consumers will be key in shaping the path for interest rates this year. In fact, attention will soon shift to consumer price data due Thursday. Forecasters expect another elevated monthly advance in the core measure which excludes food and energy.

“Tomorrow’s CPI will carry more weight, but today’s PPI print essentially rolled out the red carpet for a Fed rate cut next week,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “After last week’s jobs report, though, the market was already expecting the Fed to begin an easing cycle, so it remains to be seen how much of a near-term impact this will have on sentiment.”

The downside surprise to the PPI in August was driven by a compression of trade margins, reversing their unexpected widening in July, and therefore overstates the softness of producer prices, according to Stephen Brown at Capital Economics.

“Nonetheless, the big picture remains that tariff effects are feeding through only slowly,” he said.

To Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research, firms may be trying to stay competitive to maintain market-share. At the end of the day, tariff related pass-through has not been as much as anticipated, he noted.

The better-than-expected and relatively benign producer price report is both good news and bad news, according to Scott Helfstein at Global X.

“On the positive side, tariffs are not having a drastic impact on company supply chains in aggregate. Alternatively, the slowing in producer inflation could also signal a softening economy. The Fed is likely to take notice but will still likely deliver a modest rate cut in September,” he said.

“Nothing in today’s data should sway the Fed from cutting rates next week,” said Mark Streiber at FHN Financial.”Corporate profit margins surged after the pandemic, and were hovering near all-time highs before the tariffs were implemented. Tariffs have taken a bite out of those margins, but businesses certainly have the ability to absorb the blow, as seen by the lack of layoffs and tariff-cost absorption.”

If profit margins were tighter to begin with, Streiber noted, businesses likely would have shed employees already to save on costs.

Policymakers are largely expected to cut rates when they meet next week in an effort to counter a rapid slowdown in the labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautiously opened the door to a cut at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium last month, and more recent data showed the hiring slowdown extended into August.

Disappointing employment data released Friday validated fears that the US labor market may be on the brink of a downturn and lifted expectations for how much the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year.

“We think the combination of a moderation in jobs growth and still manageable inflation should keep the Fed on track to cut rates, with a 25-basis-point cut expected in September to be followed by three additional consecutive cuts of the same size by January 2026,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Against this backdrop, she maintains her positive view on quality bonds and continue to favor medium duration Treasuries as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Falling rates should further support the rally in equities, with the S&P 500 expected to finish 2025 near 6,600 and reach 6,800 by end-June 2026.

“Core PPI declines further provide cover for a more accommodative monetary policy,” said Eric Teal at Comerica Wealth Management. “The stagnant job market will take precedence as the Fed prepares to reduce rates and stimulate the economy; although we continue to believe the consumer is significantly less rate sensitive than in the past so more cuts are likely on the horizon.”

Consumer price data due Thursday will offer insights on the extent to which tariffs made their way to American households in August. Core CPI, a measure of underlying inflation excluding food and fuel, probably rose 0.3% for a second month, according to the Bloomberg survey median estimate.

Options traders are betting the S&P 500 will post a modest swing of nearly 0.7% in either direction following the CPI report, according to Stuart Kaiser, Citigroup Inc.’s head of US equity trading strategy. That’s less than the average realized CPI day move of 0.9% over the past year, and below expectations for the next jobs report on Oct. 3. And Kaiser thinks the implied move is high.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows investors expect an in-line inflation report tomorrow, with most respondents saying core CPI is on a Fed-friendly glide path.

S&P 500 to Reach 7,300 by End of 2026, Seaport’s Golub Predicts

Wall Street forecasters are rushing to boost their outlook for the S&P 500 amid prospects for Fed cuts, robust corporate earnings and renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.

Deutsche Bank AG’s Binky Chadha raised his year-end target to 7,000, saying half the estimated direct impact of tariffs has already flowed through into inflation. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas warned of risks in the short-term from inflation, but said the gauge could rally to about 7,000 points by early next year amid easing policy headwinds, lower rates and record payouts.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. surged after the company gave an aggressive outlook for its cloud business, stunning Wall Street and galvanizing hopes that the post-ChatGPT global AI infrastructure build-out is accelerating. Shares of chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc. plunged the most in more than three decades after the company warned that US export restrictions are contributing to a slowdown in China, the largest market for semiconductors. GameStop Corp. jumped after the video-game retailer reported Hardware and Accessories net sales for the second quarter that beat the average analyst estimate. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp and Barclays Plc are among banks bracing for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in combined losses from loans tied to subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Klarna Group Plc was set to begin trading in New York, after the company and some of its backers raised $1.37 billion in an IPO that saw surging investor demand. Uber Technologies Inc. customers will be able to book Blade’s helicopter and seaplane services directly within the Uber app as early as next year, as part of an expansion of the ride-hailing company’s partnership with Joby Aviation Inc. Lyft Inc. is piloting autonomous rides in Atlanta with a safety driver on board, a long-planned launch meant to help it better compete against Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc. Fifth Third Bancorp, which said it was the victim of fraud on a loan with a $200 million balance, believes the situation was an isolated incident in the company’s warehouse-lending business, according to Chief Executive Officer Tim Spence. Novo Nordisk A/S will slash 9,000 jobs globally and cut its profit forecast for the third time this year as it fights to recover ground lost to its more efficient rival Eli Lilly & Co. in the booming obesity drug market. A group led by BlackRock Inc.’s Global Infrastructure Partners unit has arranged a roughly $10 billion financing package for its planned investment in Saudi Aramco natural gas infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said. Nio Inc. raised about $1 billion through a share sale, as the Chinese electric-vehicle maker takes advantage of a recent stock rally to fund its growth. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:07 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.1% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4% Oracle rose 40% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1724 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3558 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.31 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $114,175.51 Ether rose 3.2% to $4,442.34 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.06% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.64% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.52% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $63.28 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,653.14 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.