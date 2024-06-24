S&P 500 Holds Gains Even as Nvidia Keeps Falling: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rebounded from earlier losses as several other industries outside the technology world advanced, outweighing a selloff that cut almost $400 billion from Nvidia Corp.’s value.

While the S&P 500 eked out gains, a plunge in the giant chipmaker raised speculation that the rally in the industry that has powered the bull market was due for a breather. Nvidia extended a three-day rout to more than 10% — the technical threshold of a correction. The firm has become the most-expensive stock in the US benchmark gauge, with its shares trading at 23 times projected sales over the next 12 months.

Following a tech-led stock rally, Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha says US equities are set to pause. There is a lot of good news baked into markets, and if that optimism proves unjustified, there could be downside risks, Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets noted. To John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer, while some near-term profit-taking should be expected, the bull market appears sustainable.

“The stock market is not in a bubble, and while megacap growth stock valuations are stretched, stock prices have not decoupled from fundamentals as they did during the tech bubble of 2000,” said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners. “Right now, the market is rewarding companies for delivering strong earnings, and punishing those that do not deliver.”

The S&P 500 edged up to around 5,480, led by gains in energy and financial shares. The Nasdaq 100 fell after coming very close to the 20,000 mark last week. Nvidia sank around 5% on Monday, though some fellow megacaps like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced one basis point to 4.27%. Bitcoin slumped below $61,000.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, if the weakness in a few big-cap tech names spills over into the rest of the group, it’s likely going to create some problems for the broad market. At least over the near-term.

“A decline in the tech sector is certainly possible, even if the sector is going to do well during the summer months overall,” Maley noted. “Even if you agree with the most-bullish scenario for the AI phenomenon for the second half of 2024, no group moves in a straight line.”

The strategist noted that the upcoming results from Micron Technology Inc. on Wednesday could be key on that front.

More broadly, last week saw some of the biggest inflows on record into large-cap tech/growth funds, noted Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG.

“That feels like a sign of froth after the run we have had,” Krinsky said. “We remain concerned about a near-term unwind of many year-to-date leaders. If the S&P 500 is going to avoid a bigger pullback into July, bulls need to see continued rotation below the surface.”

Just a handful of “higher quality” megacaps driving the performance of US stocks shows the market is focusing more on softening economic growth, than on inflation and rates, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson. Stick to high quality large caps and defensives, they added.

The team also highlighted that a “narrow breadth” is not necessarily a bad thing going by historic performance. Until growth slows in “a more meaningful way,” the team expects narrow market performance to persist.

Corporate Highlights:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. soared after an announcement late Friday that the firm expected to receive more than $69.4 million in proceeds from the cash exercise of warrants last week.

Apple Inc. risks billions of euros of new fines over its App Store rules as European Union antitrust regulators escalated a growing conflict over rules that strike at the heart of the iphone maker’s business model.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares soared after its drug succeeded in treating a progressive and deadly form of heart disease, potentially opening up a new avenue for the company’s top-selling product.

GSK Plc has lost out to Pfizer Inc. on a contract to supply millions of doses of its blockbuster RSV vaccine to the UK in a setback for the local pharma giant.

Sonoco Products Co. agreed to buy Eviosys, a maker of cans and other packaging, from KPS Capital Partners for about $3.9 billion.

Eurofins Scientific SE plunged the most in more than two decades after the laboratory-testing company was targeted by Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research.

Online fashion retailer Shein confidentially filed papers with the UK authorities for a potential listing in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile more than doubled the sales of longstanding Chinese best-seller Honor of Kings in its first month, according to independent research, suggesting the online entertainment leader may have finally found a marquee franchise to replace aging titles.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook, Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:30 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0728

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2680

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.4% to $60,873.71

Ether fell 4.4% to $3,281.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $81.61 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,329.19 an ounce

