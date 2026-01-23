S&P 500 Is Set for First Two-Week Loss Since June: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is ending a jittery week on a relatively quiet note, with stock traders digesting the rally of the past two days in the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision and the start of the megacap earnings season.

Equities fluctuated, with the S&P 500 set for its first back-to-back weekly drop since June. Solid consumer sentiment data drove the gauge away from session lows. Intel Corp. sank 17% on a tepid outlook. Nvidia Corp. climbed 1.7% as China told tech firms they can prepare orders for H200 AI chips. Small caps trailed the US equity benchmark after beating it for 14 days.

“Stocks are consolidating the movement over the week and month, where the laggards are catching up, and the winners are giving back a little,” said Louis Navellier at Navellier & Associates.

Action was fairly muted in bonds. As inflationary pressures linger amid signs of stabilization in the labor market, policymakers are widely expected to hold rates steady Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg project reductions only in June and September. The dollar was set for its worst week since May.

Markets were roiled this week by Donald Trump’s tariff threat on some European countries over Greenland, before softening his rhetoric as NATO’s chief said a breakthrough was secured. The European Union will suspend retaliatory levies on €93 billion ($109 billion) of US goods for another six months.

“This week’s market action is an important reminder for investors to not allow political headlines out of Washington to affect their portfolio, and to be opportunistic when stocks succumb to headline risk,” said Alexander Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners.

The S&P 500 hovered near 6,900. A gauge of megacaps climbed 1.3%. The Russell 2000 fell 1.7%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%. The dollar lost 0.6%. The yen jumped the most since August, capping a week of high volatility in Japan’s financial markets.

Oil rallied as traders factored in the possibility of American military action in Iran and a massive winter storm in the US. Gold was set for its biggest weekly advance since 2020. Silver topped $100. Copper rallied above $13,000.

US stocks suffered nearly $17 billion in outflows in the week ended Jan. 21, according to a Bank of America Corp. note, citing EPFR Global data. After briefly erasing its January gain, the S&P 500 reclaimed its year-to-date advance ahead of high-stakes results from several tech giants.

“Many of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ names have actually underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, so these next few earnings reports can be an important catalyst,” said Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners.

There were doubters, all across Wall Street by some accounts, that Tuesday’s stock rout would be short-lived, a pullback not sharp enough to dissuade Trump from waging a trade war with Europe for control of Greenland.

Yet individual investors plowed $4 billion into US equities as the S&P 500 suffered its biggest drawdown in three months, according to data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Another $2.3 billion flowed in on Wednesday, just in time for Trump to unleash a rally by standing down from his tariff bluster.

“Investors remain conditioned to buy every dip — retail money rushed in during this week’s selloff, reinforcing a pattern that’s been in place since 2020,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “That combination of broadening leadership and deeply ingrained buy-the-dip behavior continues to tilt the odds in favor of the bulls.”

As the US earnings season gathers momentum, early results are offering a window into the economic and political crosscurrents shaping Corporate America’s outlook for the year ahead. Stocks are trading at high valuations after the S&P 500 clocked in three straight years of double-digit growth, leaving little room for error.

Earnings resilience and stability in the rates market are crucial for stocks to shrug off geopolitical noise, according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau.

The slow start of the earnings season suggests geopolitics isn’t the only driver of stock volatility, according to RBC Capital Markets strategists led by Lori Calvasina. They noted that analysts’ 2026 earnings growth forecast has fallen slightly while macro commentary remains cautiously optimistic on earnings calls.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. accused the European Commission of using “political delay tactics” to postpone new app policies as a pretense to investigate and fine the iPhone maker. SLB, the world’s largest oilfield-services provider, raised its dividend and posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates as activity in the Middle East and other key regions accelerated and its data-center business rapidly expanded. Alcoa Corp. posted earnings that one analyst described as a “low-quality beat.” DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. lost a bid to block a New York City law requiring a tipping option be presented to customers at checkout from going into effect Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings per share that missed the average analyst estimate. The company also agreed to acquire Brex, a financial-technology company that focuses on corporate expense management and accounting, for $5.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has started selling vapes in some stores across the US, a surprise reversal after the drugstore chain stopped selling them more than six years ago amid concerns about their popularity with teens. Software maker Databricks Inc. has lined up $1.8 billion of new financing from broadly syndicated loan investors and private credit lenders. Affirm Holdings Inc. said it applied for a limited bank charter to help roll out additional financial-technology products for the buy-now, pay-later company’s US customers. Short interest in Sandisk Corp. has been climbing for months alongside a sharp rally in the stock, pushing the risk of a short squeeze to an “extreme” level, according to S3 Partners LLC. The online arm of Saks Global Enterprises won court approval to hire a liquidator to sell its inventory separately from the rest of the luxury retailer. Deutsche Lufthansa AG faces the risk of having to block off almost the entire business-class section on its new Boeing Co. 787 aircraft for longer as seat certification drags out, an expensive setback at a time when more passengers are upgrading to the front of the cabin. Ericsson AB proposed its first-ever buyback after fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts, boosted by the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker’s efforts to cut costs and raise margins in a sluggish market. Thyssenkrupp AG is considering the sale of a roughly 30% stake in its Rothe Erde bearings business, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the asset at about €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion). Pirelli & C. SpA’s biggest Italian investor said it won’t renew a shareholder agreement governing the tiremaker with China’s Sinochem Group, citing an inability to adapt the company’s governance to US legal requirements. French authorities received a report of a second infant death, as a tainted formula crisis that’s engulfed Nestlé SA, Danone SA and Groupe Lactalis widens. TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. have closed a long-awaited deal to transfer parts of their US operations to American investors, securing the popular video app’s future in the US and avoiding a nationwide ban. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:30 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.3% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.7% Intel fell 17% Nvidia rose 1.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1791 The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.3608 The Japanese yen rose 1.4% to 156.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $90,729.14 Ether rose 1.6% to $2,989.5 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.91% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.51% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.61% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $61.03 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,981.60 an ounce