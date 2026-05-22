S&P 500 Is Set for Longest Weekly Rally Since 2023: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for a deal between the US and Iran that will turn a fragile ceasefire into lasting peace fueled Wall Street optimism, driving stocks toward their longest streak of weekly gains since December 2023.

Following an 18% surge from war-fueled lows, the S&P 500 is on track for an eighth straight week of gains. Treasury two-year yields rose as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the next rate move is just as likely to be an increase as a cut. Money markets are fully pricing in a hike by the end of 2026. US oil swung sharply as traders tried to gauge when energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz will fully resume.

Nearly three months into the conflict, Tehran is considering the latest proposal submitted by the US. Pakistan said its army chief is headed to the Iranian capital, signaling progress has been made in talks to end the war. A Qatari negotiating team arrived in Tehran in coordination with the US to secure a deal, Reuters reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was “some progress” in negotiations with Iran, but “we’re not there yet.” The United Arab Emirates has made a more concerted push for an end to the war, joining Saudi Arabia and Qatar in urging President Donald Trump to give negotiations a chance.

Investors are looking past macro headwinds and rewarding rhetoric around peace prospects. That has been acting as a tailwind for equities, according to Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

“The stock market is exhibiting a ‘hope-driven’ rally,” he said.

The US and Iran have been locked in a stalemate since agreeing to a ceasefire in April, with the conflict reigniting price pressures and straining consumers who were already frustrated by the high cost of living.

US consumer sentiment fell in May to a record low and long-term inflation expectations worsened notably due to the Iran war. One positive from the report was that expectations for the labor market are holding up.

Fed’s Waller said the oil shock could dissipate soon, but, he added, “I can no longer rule out rate hikes further down the road if inflation does not abate soon.”

Kevin Warsh, who’s promised the biggest shakeup in decades at the US central bank, was set to be sworn into office Friday in a White House ceremony as the 17th chair of the Fed.

Corporate Highlights:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. confirmed a Nov. 19 release date for Grand Theft Auto VI, assuaging fears that what’s expected to be one of the top-selling video games of all time might be delayed again. Workday Inc., a maker of workplace management software, posted better-than-expected results in the first quarter, helping quell concerns that the company will be disrupted by artificial intelligence. Zoom Communications Inc. projected stronger-than-anticipated sales growth, suggesting that customers are adopting its expanded suite of office products. Puig Brands SA plunged following the collapse of a proposed combination with Estee Lauder Cos. that would have created one of the world’s largest fragrance and skincare companies. IMAX Corp. jumped after the Wall Street Journal reported the large-screen theater company is exploring a sale and has approached entertainment companies as potential buyers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:15 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1590 The British pound was little changed at $1.3420 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.17 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $77,001.13 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,122.89 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.57% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.90% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.12% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 5.09% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $97.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $4,497.40 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.