S&P 500 Keeps Momentum Going With Winning Run: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks headed toward their best three-day rally of 2024, fueled by bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year. Oil pared gains as Hamas said it accepted a proposal for a cease-fire with Israel.

The S&P 500 topped its average price of the past 50 days — a level seen by many chartists as key in maintaining the positive sentiment. A solid earnings season kept driving optimism after a pullback that made some areas of the market attractive. While the below-average trading volume raised concern about the sustainability of the advance, most industries gained.

“Bulls will be looking to maintain their momentum after snatching last week from the jaws of bears,” according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week is light on high-profile economic data, but heavy on Fed members hitting the speaking circuit. Traders will be dissecting any comments they make about potential rate cuts.”

The US equity benchmark hovered near 5,170. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps. Micron Technology Inc. jumped on an analyst upgrade. Apple Inc. fell, with Warren Buffett revealing he’d cut his stake even after heaping praise on the iPhone maker. More US banks reported stricter credit standards in the first quarter, according to the Fed.

Treasury 10-year yields fell two basis points to 4.49%. Auctions this week of a combined $67 billion of 10- and 30-year securities will test demand for longer-dated debt. The US will also sell $58 billion of three-year notes.

Traders have cautiously upped their bets for policy easing this year, following Jerome Powell’s not-so-hawkish tone last week.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he expects high interest rates to slow the economy further and cool inflation to the central bank’s 2% target. His New York counterpart John Williams said eventually there will be interest rate cuts — but the decision on when will depend on the totality of the data.

Despite pressure from still elevated interest rates, strong financial results from Corporate America this quarter have justified high stock valuations, according to strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute.

“Solid corporate earnings keep us overweight US stocks,” a team led by Jean Boivin and Wei Li said Monday in their weekly market commentary.

More than 80% of the S&P 500 companies have now reported first-quarter earnings, and profit growth has easily surpassed “mediocre expectations”, according to Gina Martin Adams at Bloomberg Intelligence. The index is now on pace for a 6.5% earnings growth, almost double pre-season estimates of 3.75%, she noted.

Expectations for double-digit earnings growth this year for companies in the S&P 500 are too lofty as Corporate America is likely to be challenged by higher interest rates, according to JPMorgan Chase Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.

“Consensus earnings expectations for this year look too optimistic,” he wrote. Analyst projections imply S&P 500 earnings will rise 17% from the first to fourth quarter, a feat that requires high topline growth or substantial expansion, he added.

“Better than expected Q1 S&P 500 earnings and the recent pullback in stock prices brought P/E multiples of several key US benchmarks back to attractive levels in our view,” said John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer Asset Management.

The backdrop for stocks remains supportive, driven by healthy and broadening profit growth, inflation that will likely resume falling, a Fed that is more likely to cut than hike rates, and surging investment in artificial intelligence, according to David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial remarked that stock-market breadth remains robust and momentum is also improving

“Overall, based on a backdrop of bullish market breadth and improving momentum, a close above the 50-day moving average would be a good sign for the pullback being over,” he noted.

Meantime, hedge funds are reversing their bearish stance on consumer stocks as the latest economic data and comments from the Fed revive bets on interest rate cuts.

After four weeks of selling, hedge funds last week piled into consumer discretionary stocks, which saw the largest net buying during the week ended May 3, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk. The move was driven by long buys as well as the largest short covering since December 2023.

“Mixed” messages from key US economic data and the accompanying swings in stock markets mean investors should load up on defensive sectors such as consumer staples, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

A soft landing or a so-called no landing, where growth is resilient even as rates stay high, both remain possible for the US economy, the team led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note. This uncertain backdrop warrants an investment approach that can work as market pricing and leadership between groups of stocks gets whipsawed by the potential outcomes.

In corporate earnings, Arm Holdings Plc should show it continued to benefit from artificial intelligence demand when they report this week. Airbnb Inc. may be among gig economy companies posting slower growth. Uber Technologies Inc. should be a bright spot as it expands its pool of drivers and merchants, drawing more active users.

Walt Disney Co., fresh off a victory in its proxy fight against activist investor Nelson Peltz, is set to impress as cost-cutting efforts take hold, the bet on streaming gets closer to paying off and its theme parks keep drawing visitors.

Corporate Highlights:

The US Securities and Exchange Commission warned Robinhood Markets Inc. that it faces an enforcement action over its crypto business — the latest sign that the regulator isn’t letting up on its years-long crackdown on digital assets.

Chip-design company Synopsys Inc. is selling its software integrity business to two private equity firms for as much as $2.1 billion in cash.

Tyson Foods Inc. said persistent inflation has eroded consumers’ appetite for the branded and ready-to-eat offerings accounting for most of the company’s profits.

United States Steel Corp. was raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley, based on prospects for “transformational” investments.

Spirit Airlines Inc. gave revenue guidance for the second quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded to underweight at Morgan Stanley, which sees the risk of a profit miss and a full-year outlook cut when the company reports first-quarter results.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods foresees arbitration with Chevron Corp. over a premier Guyanese asset stretching into 2025 due to the importance of the case to both companies.

Brookfield Asset Management struck a partnership with Castlelake LP to get a majority share of the private debt firm’s fee-related earnings, another move in the Canadian investing giant’s effort to grow its credit business.

Key events this week:

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 2:29 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI World index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0774

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2569

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 153.92 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $63,210.26

Ether fell 2.1% to $3,072.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.49%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $78.51 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $2,326.03 an ounce

