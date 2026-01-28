S&P 500 on Brink of 7,000 in Tech-Powered Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks drove most global indexes higher after a sharp increase in orders at ASML Holding NV added fresh fuel to the artificial-intelligence trade. The dollar steadied.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%, putting the benchmark within touching distance of its October record. S&P 500 contracts pointed to the index testing the 7,000 mark. The greenback advanced 0.3%, snapping a four-day slide that left the currency at its lowest in nearly four years.

ASML rose more than 5% in Amsterdam on fourth-quarter bookings that far exceeded estimates. Asian tech stocks also advanced after SoftBank Group Corp. said it was in talks to invest $30 billion in OpenAI, while unprecedented memory demand boosted SK Hynix Inc.’s profit. In Europe, LVMH’s sluggish sales weighed on luxury stocks.

The upbeat mood in equity markets comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, with investors expecting interest rates to remain on hold. Also due Wednesday are earnings from three of the Magnificent Seven heavyweights — Microsoft Corp., Tesla Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

“So far, we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the earnings season in tech, with TSMC and ASML today,” said Karen Kharmandarian, chief investment officer of thematic equities at Mirova in Paris. “We’re still expecting capex to continue to grow substantially among the hyperscalers such as Google, Meta or Amazon, given the momentum in the AI space.”

Meanwhile, the blistering rally in precious metals continued as gold briefly topped $5,300 an ounce. Silver rose 1%. Treasuries were little changed ahead of the Fed rate decision.

With the economy still displaying exceptional strength, the Fed’s messaging is likely to emphasize a data‑driven approach to future policy decisions, according to Chris Brigati at SWBC. Investors will also look for any impact on the dollar.

While a weaker dollar boosts exports, the US has about $39 trillion of debt, said Rob Kaplan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vice chairman. When you have that much debt, stability of the currency trumps exports, Kaplan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle in Hong Kong.

“The US is going to want to see a stable dollar and wants to see stability, and wants to be able to sell the long end of the Treasury curve,” Kaplan said. “A stable dollar helps.”

Corporate Highlights:

ASML Holding NV’s orders in the fourth quarter exceeded analysts’ expectations, as the rapid development of artificial intelligence infrastructure boosted demand for its cutting-edge chip-making machines. SK Hynix Inc. reported its strongest quarterly results to date, underscoring the depth of an artificial intelligence wave that’s triggered an unprecedented surge in memory demand. Sales at LVMH’s key fashion unit fell over the holiday season as the Louis Vuitton owner continued to suffer from sluggish demand. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 10:33 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1981 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 152.65 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9429 per dollar The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3785 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $89,330.56 Ether rose 0.4% to $3,022.53 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.52% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $67.24 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.8% to $5,275.08 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

