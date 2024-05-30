S&P 500 Pricing Resumes After Glitch on GDP Day: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest stock market was hit by a pricing glitch in a session that saw equities fall and bonds rise after economic data signaled a slowdown in momentum.

Traders reported issues with live pricing for the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average for an hour and 20 minutes ending at noon time in New York. Prices for individual stocks, exchange-traded funds and Nasdaq indexes continued to print normally throughout the disruption.

“At the time it was out, I wasn’t worried,” said Mike Zigmont at Harvest Volatility Management. “Futures were still trading, so you could use them to get the SPX level. Most traders that know enough, didn’t care.”

Read: Traders Say Disruptions Minimal During S&P 500 Pricing Glitch

Just 24 hours before the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge, data showed the US grew at softer pace — as both spending and inflation were marked down. Economic cooling means officials could have room to cut rates this year. But that might also be a concern for consumption and, therefore, corporate profits.

“The economic data today are a double-edged sword,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said he expects inflation to continue falling in the second half of this year, adding that elevated borrowing costs are restraining the economy.

Read: The Fed Thinks It’s Fighting Inflation. Think Again: Bill Dudley

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,250, led by losses in tech shares. Salesforce Inc. tumbled the most in almost two decades after a weak outlook. Dell Technologies Inc. will report earnings after the close. Kohl’s Corp. plunged over 20% as the department-store chain slashed its guidance for the full year.

Treasury two-year yields dropped five basis points to 4.92%. The dollar retreated. Oil sank despite US data showing the biggest drop in the nation’s stockpiles in five weeks, with traders awaiting Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting for more guidance on supply.

Gross domestic product rose 1.3% annualized in the first three months of the year, below the previous estimate of 1.6%. The economy’s main growth engine — personal spending — advanced 2%, versus the previous estimate of 2.5%.

On the inflation front, the personal consumption expenditures price index — rose at a 3.3% annualized rate in the first quarter, slightly down from the initial projection.

Zaccarelli says he’s long been of the belief that the economy matters more than lower interest rates for the sake of propping up stock prices.

“Of course, they are interrelated because all things being equal, the economy is likely to stay out of recession if interest rates are lower than they are now, but ultimately it is the economic expansion – and continuation of corporate profits – that are the most important thing in the medium and long term,” he noted.

His base case this year is for inflation to remain relatively sticky and for the Fed to stay on the sidelines for most – if not all – of 2024, but also for the economy to continue to expand and for corporate profits to continue to grow.

“So the stock market should remain in a bull market, not withstanding the occasional pullback along the way,” he noted.

“It was a bond-friendly round of data,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “We’re looking for a drift lower in rates throughout the day as investors square positions ahead of Friday’s core-PCE update and month-end.”

The Fed’s first-line inflation gauge is about to show some modest relief from stubborn price pressures, corroborating central bankers’ prudence about the timing of interest-rate cuts.

Economists expect the personal consumption expenditures price index minus food and energy — due on Friday — to rise 0.2% in April. That would mark the smallest advance so far this year for the measure, which provides a better snapshot of underlying inflation.

“The name of the game is still inflation and interest rates, and despite an expected downward revision to GDP, there wasn’t much in today’s data to shake up the status quo,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s PCE price index release, because it could dominate market sentiment until next Friday’s jobs report.

Signs that the economy may be cooling enough to pave the way for rate cuts, coupled with strong corporate profits, have proven to be good for stocks.

That’s according to an analysis by Bank of America Corp.’s strategists, who crunched the data going back to 1950 to determine that prior quarters of declining economic growth and rising corporate earnings saw the S&P 500 advance 3.6%, on average. That’s higher than a 2% mean gain seen when both corporate profits and the US gross domestic product saw a boost.

Corporate Highlights:

Bank of America Corp.’s sales and trading team is on track to report second-quarter revenue growth in the low single digits, with investment banking up 10% to 15% from a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said.

HP Inc. reported quarterly revenue that topped analysts’ estimates, including the first increase in PC sales in two years, an optimistic signal for a long-awaited rebound in the market.

Best Buy Co. reported better-than-expected profitability in the first quarter, even as sales woes deepened and consumers remained on the sidelines with their electronics purchases.

Birkenstock Holding Plc posted robust earnings and raised its forecast for the year as consumers snapped up its high-end sandals and clogs. The shares rose the most ever.

WeWork Inc. won bankruptcy court approval to shed billions in debt, drop unprofitable leases from its office workspace portfolio and leave behind the legacy of co-founder Adam Neumann.

Key events this week:

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 1:09 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0843

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2742

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 156.72 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $68,728.38

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,782.57

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.65%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $77.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,347.20 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.