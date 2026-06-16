S&P 500 Rally Wavers Before Fed as SpaceX Jumps: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A rally that sent stocks to the brink of all-time highs wavered on the eve of the first Federal Reserve rate decision under Kevin Warsh, with a another slide in oil prices driving bond yields lower.

Following a surge fueled by easing geopolitical tensions, the S&P 500 fluctuated. A renewed jump in SpaceX put Elon Musk’s rocket company on track to overtaking Amazon.com Inc. as the fifth largest publicly traded firm in the world after a blockbuster IPO. Brent oil briefly fell below $80 as the agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz boosted expectations for a revival in supply.

As the US and Iran prepare to formally sign their interim peace dealon Friday, traders are looking for clues from policymakers on the impacts of the war. With a well-flagged rate hike from the Bank of Japan seen as an exception, most developed-world central banks including the Fed are widely expected to make no changes this week.

The Fed meeting may not deliver a rate hike, but it could deliver something more important: the first real signal of how Warsh plans to approach inflation, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro. Investors are trying to figure out whether the new Fed chair will use his first major moment to reset expectations, he said.

“In a matter of months, the narrative has shifted from ‘how many rate cuts this year?’ to ‘how many rate hikes are on the table?’” Kenwell noted. “That’s a big swing, and it puts Warsh in a difficult spot: He can acknowledge the recent pullback in oil prices and sound patient, but he can’t afford to look complacent if broader inflation pressures are moving the wrong way.”

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX has formally agreed to take over Cursor in a deal that values the artificial intelligence coding startup at $60 billion, cementing a key part of Elon Musk’s efforts to catch up with rivals on coding tools. Yum! Brands Inc. agreed to sell its struggling Pizza Hut chain for $2.7 billion to a private equity firm and its China business. OpenAI’s net losses jumped eightfold after the ChatGPT maker spent more than $34 billion on research, marketing and other costs in 2025, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Robinhood Markets Inc. said it’s cutting 10% of its workforce, a reduction of around 300 positions, to “remain lean and disciplined” as it develops new products. Verizon Communications Inc. announced it’s launching a simplified wireless service plan while also introducing a new loyalty rewards program, which will offer free and discounted deals to existing customers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:32 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1601 The British pound was little changed at $1.3415 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.37 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $66,095.32 Ether fell 0.6% to $1,805.31 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.93% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9% to $77.58 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,339 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.