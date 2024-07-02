S&P 500 Rises Toward All-Time High as Tesla Up 9%: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as bond yields fell, with traders looking at prospects for Federal Reserve rate cuts after Jerome Powell cited signals the US is back on a disinflationary path.

Equities headed toward fresh all-time highs, with the S&P 500 hovering near 5,500. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps, climbing 9% as its deliveries beat estimates. Nvidia Corp. dropped. The Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 1%, approaching 20,000. Treasury 10-year yields pushed away from the 4.5% mark. The swap market continued to price in nearly two rate cuts for 2024.

The S&P 500 will rally to new peaks by the end of the year as economic strength outweighs market risks, according to Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets. She raised her year-end target to 5,700 from 5,300 — among the highest on Wall Street — despite the fact that the market has “gotten a bit ahead of itself.”

“Our suspicion is that 2024’s economy will end up being strong enough to justify a strong move in the S&P 500 for the year as a whole,” Calvasina said.

Data Tuesday showed job openings unexpectedly rose, interrupting a trend that underscored a slowdown in labor seen as key for Fed easing. Powell said there’s been a “substantial” move toward better balance between the supply of and demand for workers. He described the job market as strong, but said it is cooling off appropriately so.

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, Powell’s comments were notably upbeat on inflation progress — while also incrementally careful on the balance of risks and employment.

“There was no explicit signal on cuts, but these were assessments that would plausibly support a cut in September,” Guha said.

After a 500-plus session drought without a record to start the year, the S&P 500 has notched 31 all-time closing highs in 2024 during the January-June period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Only one other year surpassed it this century, 2021.

The record-setting surge in US equities, driven chiefly by American technology behemoths, is once again igniting comparisons to prior boom-and bust cycles on Wall Street. But parallels to the dot-com era and stock-market frenzies of the past are so far exaggerated, if history is any guide.

While the S&P 500 has posted an 85% advance since 2019, even despite some drawdowns over the period, major bull runs of the 20th century dwarf that return. The US stock benchmark soared 220% in the last five years of the Internet bubble at the turn of the century, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data, and 238% in the same-period stretch of the Roaring Twenties.

Deutsche Bank AG strategists expect US earnings to rise by an above-average 13% for the second quarter, driven by megacap growth and tech stocks. The outlook is for a sixth straight quarter of above average beats.

However, the team led by Binky Chadha expects market reaction to be subdued as stocks have rallied in the run-up to the season.

Wall Street is now gearing up for a slew of economic data that will hit the tape on Wednesday — when the market closes early ahead of Thursday’s holiday. That’s ahead of the all-important US payrolls reading due Friday. Economists expect the report to show employers added about 195,000 payrolls in June and the unemployment rate held at 4%.

US PREVIEW: Minutes to Show Fed’s Rate-Cut Forecast a Close Call

To Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers, the next three months of inflation reports will be crucial for both investor sentiment and policymakers’ timing for turning dovish.

“June will likely show continued disinflation, but the potential results for July and August are less clear, raising the question of how many months of favorable data are needed before the Fed moves,” he noted.

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. fell as President Joe Biden demanded price cuts on their weight loss and diabetes drugs. Separately, Lilly won US approval for an Alzheimer’s treatment.

Lennar Corp. and D.R. Horton Inc. dropped after being downgraded by Citigroup Inc. on concerns about a “sluggish” housing market.

Paramount Global is in exclusive talks to sell its Black Entertainment Television network to buyers that include BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills and Chinh Chu, who runs the New York-based private equity firm CC Capital.

PG&E Corp. cut power to about 2,000 homes and businesses in Northern California as triple-digit temperatures, strong winds and low humidity heightened the risk of wildfires.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is considering offering cryptocurrency futures in the US and Europe in the coming months, according to people familiar with the commission-free investing and trading platform’s plan.

Northern Data AG is speaking with potential advisers about a US initial public offering of its combined artificial intelligence cloud computing and data center businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US Fed minutes, ADP employment, ISM Services, factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:06 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0743

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2684

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.48 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $62,172.84

Ether fell 1.2% to $3,423.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.60%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $82.91 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,328.65 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Julien Ponthus, Alexandra Semenova, Farah Elbahrawy, Jessica Menton and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.