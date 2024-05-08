S&P 500 Runs Into Roadblock After Winning Streak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s enthusiasm for stocks faded after a four-day advance that drove the market to its longest winning run since March.

Equities fluctuated, with the S&P 500 remaining below the 5,200 mark that it briefly touched this week. Megacaps were mixed, with Nvidia Corp. up and Tesla Inc. down. Intel Corp. slumped after the chipmaker weakened its revenue outlook after a US ban on chip exports to Huawei Technologies Co. Uber Technologies Inc. tumbled on disappointing first-quarter bookings.

“All of these ingredients create a perfect recipe for an excuse for investors to take a step back after the recent bounce and reassess things,” said strategists at Bespoke Investment Group.

Lack of conviction among investors to buy into the recent bounce in US stocks shows the market is far from turning fully bullish, say Citigroup Inc. strategists. The recent unwind of short positions has left the S&P 500 close to one-sided net long, but investors appear hesitant to add to the existing bullish positions, a team led by Chris Montagu wrote in a note.

“Flows tell a story of limited enthusiasm with a trickle of new long positions and only marginal increase in risk appetite,” Montagu said.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,185. Treasury 10-year yields advanced two basis points to 4.48%. That’s ahead of a $42 billion US auction of the bonds on Wednesday.

Following a pullback last month, equities resumed their advance in May as solid corporate earnings bolstered sentiment and speculation grew that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates this year.

Yet the bounce off the April lows for the stock market has been a narrow one, noted Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

“That’s not the end of the world,” he said. “But it would be a lot more positive if this rally can broaden out over the coming days and weeks — given that the market is a lot more expensive than it was at this time last year.”

A 20% rally in the S&P 500 since the end of October through April had pushed the equity gauge to trade at 20 times projected profits, some 11% above its 10-year average. Traders are now looking for reasons to justify the high valuations and want to see bigger growth ahead.

The recent stock rally signaled that traders are more driven by “fear of missing out” than confidence about fundamentals as there is still uncertainty as to where earnings go from here and few market catalysts on the horizon, according to David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group.

“With no rate cuts possible until July and not likely until September, and the next earnings season two months from starting, there are no apparent catalysts to change the near future direction of stocks other than speculation around what various data points,” he noted.

Inflation figures due next week will offer fresh insights about the US economy after employment data out Friday showed the labor market is cooling.

Bahnsen says he remains “very bullish” on energy and consumer staples in US markets, most notably where “there is clear and sustainable dividend growth.”

Meantime, utilities companies are beating the S&P 500 at a blistering pace since the equities benchmark bottomed last month, a defensive shift that poses a roadblock for the bulls in the short-run if traders are using bond-proxy sectors as leadership stocks.

The utilities sector, which includes companies providing electricity, water and gas that are known for their consistent dividend payments, has climbed by 11% in the past 15 sessions — a sizzling rate that was last exceeded in the depths of the pandemic in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Corporate Highlights:

Rivian Automotive Inc. fell short of Wall Street’s earnings expectations to start the year as the automaker pursues a costly effort to revamp its manufacturing operations and boost output of electric vehicles.

Lyft Inc. reported first-quarter results and financial guidance that beat investors’ expectations, a sign of the company’s ability to retain and attract new riders in the US and Canada.

Shopify Inc. shares tumbled after the Canadian e-commerce company pledged to continue investing in marketing even though doing so will pinch profits.

Chinese iPhone shipments jumped about 12% in March after Apple Inc. and its retailers slashed prices, official data showed, suggesting efforts to arrest an accelerating decline in sales are yielding early results.

Reddit Inc. jumped as improvements to the social-media platform’s advertising system helped push quarterly sales higher than expected in its first results as a public company.

Brookfield Asset Management reported its first quarterly decline in profit since it spun out of its parent company amid a drop in fees from some permanent capital vehicles.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0749

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2491

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 155.55 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $62,634.38

Ether fell 0.7% to $3,026.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,317.29 an ounce

