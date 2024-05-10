S&P 500 Runs Out of Steam Amid Stagflation Chatter: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stock market lost traction and bond yields rose after data pointed to an economy that is slowing amid stubborn inflationary pressures, posing a challenge to the outlook of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Equities wavered, following a report that showed US consumer sentiment declined to a six-month low as short-term inflation expectations picked up. While a slowdown in key areas of the economy has encouraged bets on policy easing, a chorus of Fed officials continue to echo the higher-for-longer mantra as they try to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

“The Fed is walking a tightrope as they balance both mandates of price stability and growth,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “Although it’s not our base case, we do see rising risks of ‘stagflation’ — a concern the markets will have to deal with.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,215, still heading toward its third straight week of gains — the longest winning streak since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for an eighth straight session. Most megacaps fell, though Nvidia Corp. halted a three-day slide.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced five basis points to 4.50%. The dollar fluctuated.

Although inflation data has overshadowed most other reports this year, it’s important to remember that consumer spending is the main pillar that has been holding up the economy, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance.

“Today’s lower-than-expected consumer sentiment numbers are a warning sign that the consumer shouldn’t be taken for granted,” he noted. “In addition, inflation expectations have been rising as well, which is a double whammy for the Fed.”

Zaccarelli also noted that if spending slows down and inflation increases, “we’ll get the opposite of the Goldilocks scenario that many were hoping for, and the Fed will be in an especially difficult position of choosing between accommodating a slowing economy and fighting increasing inflation expectations.”

Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said it’s still too early to think about lowering borrowing costs given disappointing inflation data in the first few months of the year. Governor Michelle Bowman said she doesn’t expect it will be appropriate for the Fed to cut interest rates in 2024, pointing to persistent inflation in the first several months of the year.

Chair Jerome Powell, speaking after the central bank’s April 30-May 1 meeting, said policymakers would likely keep rates high for some time, adding he wasn’t sure how long it would take for him and his colleagues to gain the confidence to lower rates.

A litany of weaker-than-estimated data points — from jobs to services and manufacturing — sent the US version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index to the lowest since January 2023. The gauge measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations.

“Economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter and will likely be slow in the rest of 2024, too,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank. “Financial markets still expect the Fed to start cutting rates by year-end, with two quarter-percentage-point cuts more likely than one.”

Among the several aspects of Friday’s consumer sentiment report, Peter Boockvar also cited the fact that the higher-for-longer interest rate situation has led to a plunge in buying conditions for big ticket items as stated.

“I said a few years ago when the Fed was aggressively raising interest rates that I was more worried about a death by a thousand cuts economic response, rather than a big immediate economic event/decline, and I’m sticking to that,” said the author of The Boock Report. “This sure feels much more like a 1.5% type economy rather than the 3%ish that some think we’re still in.”

Corporate Highlights:

Target Corp. won’t sell LGBTQ-themed merchandise in some stores during Pride Month in June, after a backlash dented revenue last year.

Novavax Inc. signed a $1.2 billion licensing agreement with Sanofi that includes commercializing a combined Covid-19 and flu shot.

US regulators’ decision on whether to approve Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for RSV has been delayed due to “administrative constraints” at the Food and Drug Administration, as the company works to get its second product to market.

3M Co. was raised to buy at HSBC, which noted the company’s earnings showed nascent signs of an “inflection in growth and margin gains from restructuring” at the manufacturing giant.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. saw April sales jump 60% as sustained artificial-intelligence demand was helped by the beginnings of a recovery in consumer electronics.

Sweetgreen Inc.’s shares surged after the salad chain increased its annual sales projection and showed improved profitability as it seeks to expand its footprint.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0773

The British pound was little changed at $1.2527

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3% to $60,773.92

Ether fell 3.7% to $2,908.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $78.69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,363.82 an ounce

