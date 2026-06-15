S&P 500 Set for Best Day Since April as Oil Sinks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed around the world, joining gains in bonds as oil slumped after the US and Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, fueling hopes for an end to the conflict that has roiled markets.

Stronger risk appetite sent the S&P 500 toward its biggest advance since April, with the benchmark rising about 2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 3%. US crude declined to around $80, easing inflation concerns. Treasury yields fell as bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes receded. The dollar dropped against most major currencies. Bitcoin topped $67,000.

While the details of the interim agreement between US and Iran aren’t yet clear, President Donald Trump said in social-media posts he was authorizing the “toll free opening” of Hormuz, as well as ending a naval blockade, with the waterway set to reopen when the deal is signed Friday. Iran’s Fars news agency said transits would be free of charge for 60 days.

Qatar, the main mediator along with Pakistan, will host US and Iranian delegations this week to hammer out the details of the signing and plan for a new round of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, according to several people familiar with the matter.

“While the nature of the deal could bring about further breakdowns between the sides over the next two months, especially surrounding the major sticking point of removing Iran’s nuclear material, the reopening of the Strait will help push oil prices down,” said Michael Landsberg at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

“Volatility may persist in the near term as markets assess the implementation and durability of the deal, but we maintain our view that resilient growth and robust earnings should continue to drive stocks higher,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office.

US stocks could get an additional boost from a rotation into cyclical, economically-sensitive industries that have lagged during the war, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Mislav Matejka said the rotation into cyclicals is “on track to remain a winning strategy” through year-end, provided geopolitical tensions ease and earnings and inflation remain stable.

The equity market started the week with a boost from the US-Iran deal, but it will quickly search for a new source of momentum, noted Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. While that won’t come in the form of a Fed rate cut, this week’s meeting will still be an opportunity for investors to get a read on how new Chair Kevin Warsh may pursue his longer-term agenda, he said.

With the drop in oil, swap traders are now pricing in about a 70% chance of a hike by December, down from about 80% on Friday. The Fed is due to announce its next policy decision on Wednesday with economists expecting the central bank to keep its benchmark rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75% as it waits to see how the Iran war’s energy-price shock ripples through the economy.

“We will be keeping a close eye on how views around the Fed, interest rates, and inflation are adjusted in the weeks ahead, as this had become one of the more concerning issues we’ve been monitoring,” said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX shares jumped in their second day of trading, adding to gains following a blockbuster debut that instantly vaulted it into the ranks of the world’s most valuable public companies. Nvidia Corp. is looking to sell at least $20 billion of bonds on Monday, joining a wave of companies that are borrowing as they pay for investments in the artificial intelligence boom. Fox Corp. agreed to acquire Roku Inc. in a deal valued at about $22 billion including debt, creating a new television juggernaut and marking a big push into ad-supported streaming. Salesforce Inc. has agreed to buy Fin, a firm that develops artificial intelligence-powered customer agents, for about $3.6 billion as the software company works to win new business for enterprise AI. Fiserv Inc. shares sank after the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer Michael Lyons, who quit to take the top job at Truist Financial Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.9% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 1.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1599 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3426 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.18 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $67,214.91 Ether rose 10% to $1,843.85 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.45% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.5% to $80.23 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.3% to $4,358.82 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.