S&P 500 Set to Approach Bear Market as Bonds Sink: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stampede from stocks and bonds gathered momentum on Wednesday as China retaliated to US tariffs, indicating no end to the trade war that’s pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

US equity futures fell more than 2% after China announced new tariffs of 84% on US goods. Stocks in Europe plunged 4%. Treasuries slid, driving the 10-year yield to near 4.5% on growing doubts about the haven status of US sovereign bonds. Oil sank to about $55 a barrel and the dollar weakened.

“We’re well into an escalation phase in the trade war and investors have just nothing to hold onto at the moment,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “What’s clear now is that the US bond market is no longer a safe haven for investors, but on the contrary is piling pressure on stock markets.”

The S&P 500 would need to close about 1% lower to reach a 20% plunge from its all-time high, seen as the threshold for a bear market.

The Treasury selloff spread to other major debt markets. The UK’s borrowing costs surged to the highest since 1998, and Japanese 40-year bond yields struck a record high.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent played down the moves in Treasuries, describing them as “deleveraging convulsions” that were “uncomfortable but normal.”

Drugmaker shares fell after President Donald Trump said the US was planning to announce “a major tariff on pharmaceuticals” soon. Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Merck & Co. slid more than 3% in US premarket trading. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines Inc. withdrew its full-year financial guidance, a stark sign of the turmoil rippling across corporate America.

The worsening trade conflict — with Trump increasing levies on China to 104% — has prompted economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to raise the probability of a US recession. That would complicate the Federal Reserve’s policy response if it has to contend with an inflation spike brought on by the tariffs.

Investors were gripped by concerns that something may break in the financial plumbing as volatility and stress build across markets. Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, warned about a “once-in-a-lifetime” breakdown occurring in monetary, political and geopolitical orders.

“We’re reaching a new stage in the selloff with now serious concerns that the high volatility could trigger market accidents and possibly something systemic,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Group Richelieu in Paris. “If the Fed is forced to intervene and cut interest rates despite Trump’s inflationary policies, then 10-year yields will jump even further.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 2% as of 8:34 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 4.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The euro rose 1.2% to $1.1088

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2810

The Japanese yen rose 1.5% to 144.07 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $76,192.32

Ether fell 2.4% to $1,445.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 16 basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.60%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.76%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.1% to $55.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.3% to $3,050.82 an ounce

