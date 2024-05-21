S&P 500 Wavers Near Record in Run-Up to Nvidia

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders kept a lid on stocks ahead of results from Nvidia Corp. — the giant chipmaker at the heart of the artificial-intelligence revolution that has powered the bull market.

The bar is high for the Santa Clara, California-based company — whose shares have soared over 90% this year after more than tripling in 2023. Nvidia’s revenue is expected to be buoyed by soaring demand in its data-center business. Investors around the world are waiting to see whether the poster child of AI will be able to match the sky-high expectations surrounding the technology.

In the run-up to those numbers, traders refrained from making any big commitments, with equities just fluctuating around all-time highs. The market also kept a close eye on a handful of Federal Reserve speakers, with Governor Christopher Waller saying he needs to see several more good inflation numbers to begin rate cuts.

“At this point, the higher-for-longer mantra has been absorbed by markets and it would take renewed talk of rate hikes to meaningfully move markets, especially as traders settle in and await tomorrow’s post-bell earnings release from Nvidia — which is widely viewed as the most important catalyst of this week,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,310. Nvidia was little changed. Palo Alto Networks Inc. tumbled on a downbeat forecast. Macy’s Inc. rallied after handily beating profit estimates. Lowe’s Cos. reported solid comparable sales.

Treasury 10-year yields dropped four basis points to 4.4%. Crypto climbed on signs of momentum toward US approval of exchange-traded funds investing directly in the second-largest token Ether, a shift from a more downbeat outlook as recently as last week.

Stock investors are bracing for a spike in volatility, and upcoming events such as Nvidia’s earnings report can exacerbate any moves, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

The bank’s measure of risk appetite hit the highest since 2021 last week, driven by optimism around economic growth and monetary policy, but momentum has slowed, the team led by Andrea Ferrario wrote. The strategists point to CBOE Volatility Index options data that signal higher demand for hedges against sudden market declines, at a time when the gauge has dropped to historically low levels.

Key events this week:

US existing home sales, Wednesday

Fed minutes, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global services and manufacturing PMIs, consumer confidence, Thursday

G-7 finance meeting, May 23-25

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

US durable goods, consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

