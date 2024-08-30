S&P 500’s Win Streak to Face ‘Bad September’ Test: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks faded at the end of a wild month on Wall Street, with the market gearing up for what’s historically known as the worst period for equities.

For all the whiplash in global markets, August is actually ending on a calmer note. Equities saw mild moves on Friday, with the S&P 500 poised for its fourth consecutive monthly gain amid data showing the economy is holding up, while leaving the door open for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates in September. Whether a jumbo-sized reduction remains on the table, next week’s jobs report might bring some clues.

“As August comes to a close, sentiment has calmed down significantly compared to the beginning of the month,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “Many of the larger concerns in the overall economy have decreased. September may bring some seasonal challenges, but if investors can navigate through them, these challenges can turn into advantages in the fourth quarter.”

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has generated an average loss 0.7% in September and finished higher only 43% of the time, making it the worst month for stocks on an average return and positivity-rate basis, according to Adam Turnquist LPL Financial. The last four Septembers have also been notably weak, with the index posting respective declines of 4.9%, 9.3%, 4.8%, and 3.9%.

“During the month, the index tends to trade sideways during the first half, with losses beginning to accumulate into month end,” he said. “For this year, the midway point also happens to line up closely with the September Fed meeting.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,600, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.5%. Treasuries fell on Friday, but are poised for their longest monthly winning streak since 2021. The dollar edged up, while heading toward its worst month this year.

Oil fell sharply after a report that OPEC+ plans to proceed with previously announced output hikes in the fourth quarter.

There are a few theories for why September tends to be a weaker month for stocks.

For one thing, investors returning from summer vacations tend to reassess portfolio positioning defensively. Companies prepare their budgets for the coming year and debate belt tightening. And mutual funds often engage in “window dressing” by selling positions at a loss to reduce the size of their capital-gains distributions.

“Additionally, companies entering a blackout period for share repurchases at the end of the third quarter can have their ability to support their share price impacted if the price drops,” Hackett said.

For now, many traders are pinning their hopes on more data that will show the economy isn’t falling off a cliff, while inflation keeps marching toward the Fed’s 2% goal.

A report Friday showed US consumer sentiment improved for the first time in five months as slower inflation and prospects for Fed cuts helped lift expectations about personal finances. The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — rose at a mild pace.

“This week’s numbers dispel worries about a recession and inflation,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Goldilocks could be here as Jerome Powell prepares to turn the page.”

Powell said last week the time has come for the central bank to cut its key policy rate, affirming expectations that officials will begin lowering borrowing costs next month and making clear his intention to prevent further jobs cooling.

Like the Fed, investors’ focus seems to be shifting from inflation to the labor market, and soon all eyes will be on next Friday’s monthly jobs report, said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“Last month’s jobs report was a big miss, causing widespread worry that the Fed was too late to cut rates,” he noted. “Another big miss could increase speculation of a 50 basis-point cut vs. the current expectation of a 25 basis-point cut.”

Stock markets are likely to benefit again from good economic data, which is needed for the rally to broaden out further beyond the tech sector, according to Barclays Plc strategists.

The team led by Emmanuel Cau says the monthly US jobs data next week will be the bellwether for confirming or refuting recession worries.

“If it is a bad print, no doubt equities would react badly given their level after the rebound,” they wrote. On the other hand, a better-than-expected figure would “help assuage those recession fears in the short run, and likely be good for equities.”

Interest-rate swaps show traders see a 20% probability the Fed lowers its key rates by a half-point at the next policy meeting in September, compared to about a 24% chance prior to the data report. For the remainder of 2024, the contracts imply a total of 97 basis points worth of easing.

US government bonds returned 1.5% in August through Thursday, set for a fourth month of gains, according to the Bloomberg US Treasury Total Return Index. The gauge has been rallying since the end of April, extending this year’s gain to almost 3%, as investors have grown more confident in the case for lower borrowing costs.

“The markets are now awaiting next week’s job market figures, which should determine whether the Fed opens the rate cut ball with a 50 or 25 basis point cut – the difference between an emergency cut and a normalization cut,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Cash funds recorded inflows of about $24.5 billion in the week through Aug. 28, a fourth straight week of additions, according to a note from Bank of America Corp., citing EPFR Global data. About $20.7 billion entered bond funds, while $13.7 billion flowed into stocks, the data showed.

US equities saw a ninth straight week of additions at $5.8 billion.

Investors pursuing widely followed 60/40 strategies should consider swapping out bonds for commodities, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

The strategy usually involves investing 60% of a portfolio in stocks and 40% in fixed income. But commodities may be a better bet in an environment of prolonged high inflation, the BofA strategy team including Jared Woodard and Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.

“The commodity bull market’s just starting,” the strategists said. The asset class is “a better ‘40’ than bonds in the 2020s.”

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp. is working with investment bankers to help navigate the most difficult period in its 56-year history, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is discussing various scenarios, including a split of its product-design and manufacturing businesses, as well as which factory projects might potentially be scrapped, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 1:34 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1051

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3116

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 146.15 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $58,500.88

Ether fell 3.3% to $2,457.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.91%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.9% to $73.71 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,496.62 an ounce

