S&P Futures Gain With Bonds as Rate Jitters Ease: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks advanced with Treasuries as global markets steadied after turbulence driven by misfiring bets over the scale and timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

US futures pointed to the S&P 500’s first gains in five days at the Wall Street open. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported its first profit rise in a year, after strong AI demand revived growth at the world’s biggest contract chipmaker. An index of the dollar was flat, while yields on 10-year Treasuries dipped 2 basis points to 4.57%.

Investors are unwinding gains from a record rally in the first quarter as they come to grips with a resilient US economy and stubborn inflation that’s forced them to recalibrate rate bets. Money markets signal just two rate cuts by the Fed this year, starting in September, after a fresh round of hot inflation sent Treasury yields soaring to 2024 highs.

Offsetting disappointment about the speed of rate cuts, though, investors are more optimistic about growth and the potential feedthrough to stocks, according to Peter Oppenheimer, global equity strategy chief at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Growth is fine, but we’re not likely to get the boost in terms of lower rates that the markets had expected,” Oppenheimer said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “That’s causing some indigestion, so earnings will really be crucial here.”

The next batch of earnings will be billboarded by Netflix Inc., Blackstone Inc. and L’Oreal SA. Investors will also be parsing initial US jobless data and speakers from a raft of central banks.

In currency markets, the yen was steady following a joint statement from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen alongside the finance ministers of Japan and South Korea that noted “serious concerns” about the depreciation of the two Asian currencies. A global gauge of emerging-market currencies gained for a second day, suggesting some stability after hitting a 2024 low earlier this week.

The dollar has jumped about 4% this year, outperforming all major currencies, as reduced prospects for Fed rate cuts feed greenback strength and higher US yields.

Elsewhere, oil held onto most of Wednesday’s 3% decline, weighed by weaker Chinese industrial data and a swelling in US crude inventories, while gold rose.

Key events this week:

US Conf. Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0671

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2469

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $61,695.27

Ether rose 1.1% to $3,005.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $81.80 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,381.61 an ounce

