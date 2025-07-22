S&P Futures Pause Rally as Tariffs Sap Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks wavered Tuesday while investors braced for news from companies on how tariffs are filtering through to their earnings.

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed after the gauge hit another record on Monday. Treasuries and the dollar steadied before speeches from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed leader has faced relentless criticism from the Trump administration, mostly over decisions to hold interest rates steady so far in 2025.

A record-breaking stock rally has powered on in the face of growing uncertainty over trade negotiations ahead of the Aug. 1 tariff deadline. But with valuations stretched, the strong second-quarter earnings season is failing to illicit much of a reaction from investors so far, as they wait for more concrete information on the tariff fallout.

“Of course we see beats, but that won’t tell us a huge amount about where we are going forward,” J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Hugh Gimber told Bloomberg TV. “That’s where we are spending our energy on this earnings season, trying to gauge where the hit from tariffs will come through.”

After hitting a series of all-time highs, the S&P 500 is trading around 22 times expected 12-month profits. The S&P 500 hasn’t posted a 1% up or down day since late June. Reports from megacaps Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are due Wednesday.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump may issue more unilateral tariff letters before the tariff deadline, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. More trade deals may also be reached before the deadline, she added.

Firms such as Invesco Ltd., Fidelity International Ltd. and JPMorgan Asset Management are leaning harder into the rally in risk assets. The high-octane wager is that while Trump is threatening to disrupt the economic order anew, he will step back from the brink.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be the latest foreign leader eager to make a deal beforedeadline when he visits Trump in the Oval Office later Tuesday. A team of US officials will visit India in the second half of August to hold talks on a bilateral trade deal, the Financial Express reported Tuesday.

In commodities, oil fell for a third session, and gold slipped. Iron ore headed toward the highest in nearly five months as traders eyed China’s prospective supply-side reforms for the steel industry and plans for a massive dam project.

Corporate Highlights:

Coca-Cola Co. posted second-quarter sales growth that beat Wall Street expectations as consumers continue to pay higher prices for the company’s soft drinks.

General Motors Co.’s second-quarter profit fell as US tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and parts chopped $1.1 billion from adjusted earnings.

NXP Semiconductors NV shares slid in premarket trading after the chipmaker’s third-quarter forecast was less bullish than some investors had anticipated.

AstraZeneca Plc plans to invest $50 billion in the US before 2030, becoming the latest European pharma company to ratchet up spending in the country ahead of potential tariffs on imported medicines.

AkzoNobel maintained its profit forecast for the year while it warned of ongoing tariff uncertainty.

Sanofi plans to acquire biotechnology company Vicebio for a total upfront payment of $1.15 billion, according to a statement.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:23 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1699

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3478

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $119,010.62

Ether fell 1.7% to $3,694.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $66.59 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,388.34 an ounce

