S&P Near Peak as Chipmakers Rise 16th Straight Day: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks hovered near their all-time highs as a slew of strong earnings reports and President Donald Trump’s extension of a ceasefire with Iran revived risk appetites after a two-day retreat. Bitcoin rallied.

The nearly 1% gain in the S&P 500 sent the gauge within a few points of a fresh record. Chipmakers climbed for a 16th straight day, the longest-ever advance. Boeing Co. jumped on solid first-quarter deliveries while Philip Morris International Inc.’s profit rose more than expected, boosting its shares the most in a year. Tesla Inc.’s results are due later Wednesday.

“Stocks are rebounding after suffering the first back-to-back losses of the month, with President Trump’s ceasefire extension and upbeat earnings reports driving continued equity upside,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

After Trump said the truce would stay in place, the question is whether the two sides can reach a deal. Tensions remain high as Tehran keeps a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, controlling passage through the trade route and firing on ships. The US refuses to lift its blockade on Iranian-linked vessels. Brent oil hit $102.

Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran for three to five days, not indefinitely, Fox News reported. A second round of talks may be coming as soon as Friday, according to a New York Post report. Iran currently has no plans to negotiate with the US at the end of this week, Tasnim news agency said.

The situation is “calm and chaotic” at the same time, according to Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth.

“While the Iran conflict is ongoing, my sense is that investors are already starting to look through it and focus on what really matters,” he said. “We’ve seen this movie before — the headlines hit, the market reacts, volatility spikes, and then it settles down and refocuses on fundamentals.”

Strong corporate profits, the revival of the artificial-intelligence trade and an otherwise resilient economy have buoyed stocks despite lingering geopolitical risks. About 81% of the S&P 500 companies reporting first-quarter results have beaten analyst earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While there is still uncertainty and saber rattling over the Iran conflict, markets are forward-looking, noted Rick Gardner at RGA Investments.

“It’s possible that we see a continuation of negative headlines, ultimatums and deadlines for negotiations, but that doesn’t mean that stocks will react meaningfully to each one, since markets already priced-in the worst of the conflict,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Cannabis shares rallied on news reports the US Justice Department is expected to reclassify marijuana into a less restrictive federal category as soon as Wednesday. The Trump administration is close to reaching a financial rescue package for embattled Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud division unveiled the latest generation of its tensor processing unit, or TPU, a homegrown chip that’s designed to make AI computing services faster and more efficient. Adobe Inc. will buy back as much as $25 billion of its stock following a steady decline for more than two years over investor concerns that artificial intelligence will disrupt the company’s business. GE Vernova Inc., one of the world’s only makers of big natural-gas turbines, jumped after its electrification unit sold more grid equipment, including substations and transformers, to data center customers in the first quarter than all of last year. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Wednesday’s return to the post-shock playbook is happening as uncertainty is still high. Investors have gone back to taking comfort from earnings beats, AI capex growth tailwinds and a US consumer that has so far absorbed higher gasoline prices better than feared. That leaves a painful asymmetry.”

—Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 2:30 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1709 The British pound was unchanged at $1.3508 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.3% to $78,954.21 Ether rose 3.6% to $2,398.86 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $93.19 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,731.43 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.