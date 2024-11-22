Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Sabadell sees impact from floods in Spain manageable but will book provisions

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Sabadell will set aside tens of millions of euros in provisions to cope with the impact from last month’s deadly floods in eastern Spain, its chief financial officer Sergio Palavecino said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Spain said catastrophic floods in eastern Spain were likely to have a negative impact of 0.2 percentage points on economic activity in the fourth quarter.

“The impact not is going to be zero but not material (…) some tens of millions of provisions but something that can be manageable,” Palavecino told a financial event in London, adding the lender would give a clearer picture in full-year results.

Spanish banks have an overall loan exposure of over 20 billion euros to the most affected areas by the floods but the Bank of Spain Governor Jose Luis Escriva on Wednesday said the banking sector would be able to absorb the shock.

Caixabank’s Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar on Tuesday also reckoned there would a rise in bad loans as consequences of the floods in the area.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR