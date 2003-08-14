Saddling up horses and mules for historic alpine journey

This content was published on August 14, 2003 3:25 PM Aug 14, 2003 - 15:25

Everyone is invited to join an historic mule train as it crosses several alpine passes on its way from northern Switzerland to Italy from August 18 to 23.

The mule train begins in Giswil in canton Obwalden. The costumed participants then cross the Brünig Pass following ancient trading routes to the resort of Meiringen before making the long climb over the Grimsel and Gries passes.

Like their forefathers, the traders will carry salt and Sbrinz cheese to the Italian village of Formazza where they will exchange it for textiles, wine, rice and spices.



Many of the villages along the route have organised festivals to celebrate the arrival of the train.



The re-enactment is an attempt to make the old north-south trading routes popular again – nowadays for hikers.

Night owls and art

On August 22, Lucerne’s museums are staying open until the wee hours of the morning.



Special events will be taking place at the 13 participating museums and galleries, including the Picasso and Richard Wagner museums, the Rosengart Collection as well as the Swiss Transport and Communications museum.



Tickets cost SFr20 and doors open at 7pm and close at 2am. A shuttle bus will run between the various locations, and is included in the price.

Bern for the blind

Bern has also become a frontrunner in Switzerland for offering specialised tours of the town. The latest is a tour for the blind and visually impaired.



The tourist office has provided some of its guides with additional training so that they can meet their needs.



Blind visitors are also provided with a relief map and brail information booklet on the town's main attractions.



For young adults visiting the city, young residents are offering their services as guides in order to provide insights into Bern's more youthful side.



