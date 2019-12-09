This content was published on December 9, 2019 1:04 PM

Aftermath of the attack in Daillens on December 2. Western Switzerland has seen nearly a dozen violent money truck heists since 2006. (Keystone)

The Swiss Post Office is narrowing the geographical scope of its cash transfer operations over security concerns in French-speaking Switzerland.

The decision concerns the transfer of cash and valuables to or from the western village of Daillens in canton Vaud where a money heist unfolded on December 2.

“Security conditions are no longer guaranteed at Daillens,” notes the postal service in a press release, attributing the decision to the loss of insurance coverage.

Money will be provided to people and businesses through other channels.

Dropping Daillens creates a partial disruption to the supply of cash to French-speaking Switzerland.

To compensate, certain transport routes will be extended, requiring more staff and more secure vehicles, according to the announcement.

The Swiss Post Office had already boosted security measures after robbers attacked a transport vehicle of its subsidiary Secure Post.

For example, transport vehicles are equipped with systems that ink the banknotes in the event of an attack. Other measures remain confidential.

The Swiss Post Office said it “expects all parties concerned to assume their responsibilities and contribute to ensuring that it is once again possible to transport valuables safely even in French-speaking Switzerland.”



