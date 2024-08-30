Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Salvage of stricken oil tanker in Red Sea expected in coming days, say sources

ATHENS (Reuters) – A salvage operation to recover a Greek registered oil tanker stranded in the Red Sea after an attack by Houthi militants is expected to start in coming days barring any major upset, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

“What was decided yesterday is an initial gameplan, of the operation starting in 48 hours,” one of the sources said. A second source said the operation was likely to be complex, since Houthis had rigged the vessel with explosives.

Yemen’s Houthi militants carried out multiple assaults, including planting bombs on the already disabled 900-foot (274.2-metre) Sounion that is laden with about 1 million barrels of oil. On Wednesday, the Iran-aligned militants said they would allow salvage crews to tow the ship – which has been on fire since Aug. 23 – to safety.

