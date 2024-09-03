Sanctioned former central banker to become Russia’s IMF representative

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ksenia Yudaeva, an adviser to Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, will become Russia’s new executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Moscow’s current representative said on Tuesday.

Yudaeva is under U.S. sanctions. Russia’s central bank and the IMF did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Russian Executive Director Aleksei Mozhin at the IMF said Yudaeva would take over the role on Nov. 1, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

Yudaeva joined the Bank of Russia at the same time as Nabiullina in 2013 and served as first deputy governor until August 2023, when she made the switch to Nabiullina’s adviser.

Russia’s finance ministry confirmed that Yudaeva had been nominated for the post, TASS reported.