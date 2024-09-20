Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sandu launches Moldova re-election bid, referendum campaign on joining EU

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Pro-European President Maia Sandu staged a city centre rally on Friday to kick off her bid for re-election in a month-long campaign held alongside a referendum to cement her drive to join the European Union.

Sandu drew a evening crowd of 3,000 chanting supporters at Chisinau’s opera house while one of her main rivals, Alexandr Stoianoglo, the prosecutor general she dismissed, addressed about 100 backers at the city’s triumphal arch.

As the deadline for filing nominations closed, Moldova’s Central Election Commission said four candidates had been registered for the Oct. 20 election.

That number could rise to a record 12 next week once the commission examines the 15,000 signatures accompanying each submission.

Sandu has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and derides Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats facing her ex-Soviet state lying between Ukraine and Romania.

“Every generation has its mission. Those before us fought for freedom, their language, self-determination…and risked losing their jobs or being arrested,” Sandu told her supporters.

“For our generation of democracy, it is integrating Moldova into the broad European family of lasting peace and prosperity.”

Stoianoglo was fired by Sandu on grounds of failing to pursue her anti-corruption drive with sufficient vigour.

He has the backing of the pro-Moscow opposition Socialist Party, which says it does not oppose EU membership but accuses Sandu of manipulating the referendum to secure a second term.

Also registered are Renato Usatii, who finished third behind Sandu in the 2020 election and adopts a middle ground between Russia and Western Europe, and Former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev.

Other candidates likely to secure approval include another former prime minister and a former deputy prime minister.

Sandu has spearheaded the drive for Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest states, to join the EU and last year the 27-member bloc agreed to launch membership talks with her government.

Recent polls put Sandu comfortably in front with about 27% support, with Usatii and Stoianolgo both on about 11.5%.

Surveys show about 48% willing to vote for the constitutional amendments to enable the country to join the EU, with 37% opposed.

Seventeen parties are likely to be allowed to take part in the referendum campaign, including three calling for a “no” vote.

