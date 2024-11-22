Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sara Aagesen to replace Teresa Ribera as Spain’s energy minister

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s secretary of state for energy, Sara Aagesen, will replace Teresa Ribera as energy and environment minister, a government source said on Friday, confirming reports in La Vanguardia and El Pais newspapers.

Ribera has been appointed vice-president of the European Commission. The EU assembly still has to formally approve all 26 commissioners, which is expected to happen next week.

Aagesen, secretary of state since 2020, is a 48-year-old trained chemical engineer, specialising in environment.

