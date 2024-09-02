Saudi tanker, another oil ship attacked in Red Sea, sources say

2 minutes

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) -Two oil tankers, the Saudi-flagged Amjad and Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I, were attacked on Monday in the Red Sea off Yemen, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Yemen’s Houthis late on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting the Blue Lagoon with multiple missiles and drones but did not make any mention of the Saudi tanker.

The sources said the ships were sailing near each other when they were hit but were able to continue their voyages with no major damage assessed or any casualties.

The Amjad’s owner, Saudi national shipping group Bahri, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The supertanker has a maximum capacity of 2 million barrels.

The Greek manager of the Blue Lagoon I, Sea Trade Marine SA, was not immediately available for comment. The Suezmax tanker has a maximum capacity of 1 million barrels.

One of the sources said the Amjad was unlikely to have been directly targeted.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has watched with alarm as Houthi missiles have been fired over its territory to target ships in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia has tried to extract itself from a messy war in Yemen and a destructive feud with the Houthis’ principal backer, Iran.

The Houthis first launched aerial drone and missile strikes on the waterway in November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war. In more than 70 attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, run by international naval forces to track Houthi attacks, said three ballistic missile attacks hit the Blue Lagoon I tanker on Monday 70 nautical miles northwest of the northern Yemeni port of Saleef.

The center “assesses that M/V BLUE LAGOON I was targeted due to other vessels within its company structure making recent port calls in Israel,” it said in a report.

“All crew on board are safe. The vessel sustained minimal damage but does not require assistance.”

