Scholz: G20 not clear enough on Russian, Middle East conflicts

reuters_tickers

1 minute

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he regretted the fact the G20 communique did not underscore Russia’s responsibility for the Ukraine war, particularly on the 1,000th day of its full-scale invasion.

“It is too little when the G20 cannot find the words to make it clear Russia is responsible,” he said at the end of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Brazil.

Likewise, he regretted the fact the communique did not clearly state Israel’s right to self defence and Hamas’ responsibility for the current escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

“At the same time, it is becoming clear how much geopolitical tensions are also having an impact on the G20,” he said. “The wind blowing in international relations is getting rougher.”