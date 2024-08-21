Scholz: Ukraine did not consult Germany over Russia incursion

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Andreas Rinke and Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday Ukraine had not consulted Berlin about its Aug. 6 shock incursion into Russia and that he expected that military operation to be limited in time and territory.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Scholz said Berlin was monitoring further developments around the incursion closely.

Ukrainian leaders have cast the attack as proof that their military can still succeed in offensive operations, and still surprise. Russia has vowed to repel the incursion.

“Ukraine has prepared its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without feedback, which is certainly due to the situation,” Scholz said. “This is a very limited operation in terms of space and probably also in terms of time.”

Separately Scholz said Germany would continue to be what he said was Ukraine’s biggest supporter in Europe after controversy in recent days over what some have called wavering German support for Kyiv over domestic politicking.

Scholz’s awkward three-way coalition, which has struggled to reach a deal on its budget, plans to halve its aid next year, betting the shortfall will be made up by a G7 plan to loan Ukraine $50 billion.

Scholz said the G7 plan to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to give the loans was “technically demanding, but politically clarified” and would give Ukraine a considerable increase in support.

“With the $50 billion together with the funds made available nationally, this will be more than what has been available to Ukraine in terms of support to date,” he said.

Scholz reiterated his support for Moldova over what he called Russian destabilization efforts.