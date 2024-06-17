Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Scholz expects quick decision on EU commission chief

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was certain the European Union would be able to agree quickly on the next head of the bloc executive, and that this was necessary as the continent was going through difficult times.

“Given that the political platform that has so far supported President (von der Leyen) in parliament once again has a majority, I believe it will be possible to find a sensible solution quickly,” Scholz told reporters upon arriving at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

“It is important for a decision to be made quickly, because we are living in difficult times and it is important to know what the future holds for Europe.”

