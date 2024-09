Scholz in Kazakhstan: We want trade but won’t circumvent sanctions

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ASTANA (Reuters) – Germany is interested in expanding trade with Kazakhstan while also ensuring such trade is not used to circumvent EU sanctions on Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on a visit to the Central Asian nation.

Both Scholz and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said their countries were interested in growing trade in oil, rare earths, lithium and other raw materials.