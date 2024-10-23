Scholz pledges German support for Moldova’s Sandu amid Russian propaganda claims

reuters_tickers

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Moldovan President Maia Sandu of continued German support in strengthening her country’s resilience against foreign influence, a government spokesperson in Berlin said on Wednesday.

The leaders spoke in a phone call during which Sandu informed Scholz about the outcome of first-round presidential elections and a referendum on joining the EU, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that she also spoke of the influence of Russian and pro-Russian propaganda during this time.

“The chancellor assured President Sandu of continued support in strengthening Moldova’s resilience against foreign influence and destabilization measures,” the statement said.