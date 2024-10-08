Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Scholz says Biden state visit to Germany will be rescheduled

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he understood U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to postpone his state visit to Germany due to the hurricane bearing down on the United States but expected it to be rescheduled.

“It would have been a very important meeting and we prepared it on all sides,” Scholz said in an interview with German broadcaster RTL. “It will be rescheduled. But I have to say quite frankly that if such storms were raging in my country, then I would also make this decision.”

