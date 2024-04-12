Scholz will raise Russia, overcapacity on China trip, German officials say

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will raise concerns about China’s support for Russia and overcapacity in Chinese production on his visit to China, German officials said on Friday.

Germany is not seeking to decouple itself from the Chinese economy but derisking from it is essential, the officials said.

They also added that there had been contact between Germany and China over the issue of Iran, where Beijing has influence.