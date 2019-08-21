This content was published on August 21, 2019 2:25 PM

Some two million tons of food is thrown away every year in Switzerland.

(Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

This year’s CHF200,000 J.E. Brandenberger Foundation prize has been awarded to Yvonne Kurzmeyer, founder of the charity organisation Schweizer Tafel. The organisation redistributes over 4,000 tonnes of food a year to underprivileged groups in Switzerland.



Kurzmeyer was awarded the $204,186 prize for her outstanding achievements in the redistribution of surplus resources to benefit those in need, the foundation announced on Wednesday.



Since the year 2000, Kurzmeyer has been pioneering efforts to redistribute quality food that has reached its expiration date.



Schweizer Tafel (which means Swiss Table) is now active in twelve regions in Switzerland, employing around a dozen staff and 80 volunteers. The organisation redistributes about 4,000 tonnes of food worth CHF26 million per year, the equivalent of about 16 tonnes per day.



Schweizer Tafel is funded entirely by donations and has helped raise awareness in Switzerland about hunger and food waste through its annual “Soup Day” campaign, now in its 16th year.



The Dr. J.E. Brandenberger Foundation was founded by Jacques Edwin Brandenberger, the inventor of cellophane, in memory of his daughter. Every year, it honours someone who has displayed dedication to improving the living conditions of people in need. Last year’s winner was Reto Knutti, a professor of climate physics at ETH Zurich.



This year’s awards ceremony will take place on November 30, 2019 in Bern.



Keystone-SDA/jdp

