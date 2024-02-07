ETH Zurich to offer new degree in space science

Former NASA research director Thomas Zurbuchen initiated the programme © Marcel Bieri

Space science can be studied at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich from September.

The degree programme is unique in Europe as it focuses on commercial space research, former NASA research director Thomas Zurbuchen, who initiated the programme, said in a press release from the university.

Interested students can apply for the master’s programme from April, ETH Zurich wrote in the press release on Wednesday.

The institute expects around 100 students per year to complete the new master’s programme. For the first year, applications are open only to students with a Swiss bachelor’s degree or who are about to complete a Swiss bachelor’s degree. Foreign students can apply for the second year from November.

The degree programme teaches students about launch vehicles, satellites, telescopes and spacecraft, as well as the basics of earth and planetary sciences and astrophysics. In addition, students can choose to specialise in space engineering, space communication, robotics, earth observation or planetary sciences.

The degree programme is a joint offering from the four departments of earth sciences, physics, mechanical and process engineering as well as information technology and electrical engineering.

According to ETH Zurich, the specialised master’s degree is suitable for students from engineering and natural sciences who have a very good bachelor’s degree and who have studied the subject. A good basic knowledge of mathematics and physics is also required, which corresponds to the level of the bachelor’s degree programmes at ETH Zurich.

