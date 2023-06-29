AI tools better liars than people, says study
Artificial intelligence (AI) language tools have “an unsettling knack for producing highly persuasive disinformation” that could erode democracies, according to a University of Zurich study.
The study called on 697 participants to test the difference between human composed tweets and those generated by AI technology, particularly OpenAI’s GPT-3.
The topics covered climate change, vaccine safety, the Covid-19 pandemic, flat earth theory, and homeopathic treatments for cancer.
+ ChatGPT: intelligent, dumb or dangerous?
GPT-3 tweets were generally considered more accurate and to contain more easily comprehensible information. But this was not all.
The study also revealed that AI-powered systems displayed “an unsettling knack for producing highly persuasive disinformation to generate large-scale disinformation campaigns…jeopardising not only public health but also the integrity of information ecosystems vital for functioning democracies,” the study authors reported on Thursday.
+ How to control AI during elections
“The findings underscore the critical importance of proactive regulation to mitigate the potential harm caused by AI-driven disinformation campaigns,” said co-author Nikola Biller-Andorno. “Recognizing the risks associated with AI-generated disinformation is crucial for safeguarding public health and maintaining a robust and trustworthy information ecosystem in the digital age.”
Politicians have already taken note of the potential for AI to disrupt elections in Switzerland, leading to a cross-party debate on how to manage the risks of the technology.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.