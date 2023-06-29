Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

AI tools better liars than people, says study

AI technology is better at composing both tweets and destructive disinformation. Keystone / Hannes P Albert

Artificial intelligence (AI) language tools have “an unsettling knack for producing highly persuasive disinformation” that could erode democracies, according to a University of Zurich study.

This content was published on June 29, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The study called on 697 participants to test the difference between human composed tweets and those generated by AI technology, particularly OpenAI’s GPT-3.

The topics covered climate change, vaccine safety, the Covid-19 pandemic, flat earth theory, and homeopathic treatments for cancer.

+ ChatGPT: intelligent, dumb or dangerous?

GPT-3 tweets were generally considered more accurate and to contain more easily comprehensible information. But this was not all.

The study also revealed that AI-powered systems displayed “an unsettling knack for producing highly persuasive disinformation to generate large-scale disinformation campaigns…jeopardising not only public health but also the integrity of information ecosystems vital for functioning democracies,” the study authors reported on Thursday.

+ How to control AI during elections

“The findings underscore the critical importance of proactive regulation to mitigate the potential harm caused by AI-driven disinformation campaigns,” said co-author Nikola Biller-Andorno. “Recognizing the risks associated with AI-generated disinformation is crucial for safeguarding public health and maintaining a robust and trustworthy information ecosystem in the digital age.”

Politicians have already taken note of the potential for AI to disrupt elections in Switzerland, leading to a cross-party debate on how to manage the risks of the technology.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.