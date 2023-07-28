Army help in fire-hit region is extended

The wildfires have devastated an area of some 100 hectares. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

The Swiss army will continue helping the fight against forest fires above Bitsch, in southwest Switzerland, until August 8.

According to the Federal Department of Defence and Civil Protection (DDPS), more than one hundred smouldering fires in the deployment zone could reignite at any time, depending on the weather conditions, reportsExternal link Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Friday. This is why authorities in canton Valais have requested the army’s continued assistance.

The army support includes resources in the air and on the ground. It will continue to deploy a Super Puma helicopter equipped with an infrared camera and two special vehicles equipped with thermal imaging cameras. This surveillance is mainly carried out at night.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from alpine villages earlier this month as the fire consumed an area measuring 100 hectares. They have now been allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, several cantons have announced restrictions on outdoor fires and fireworks in the run-up to Swiss National Day on August 1, because of fire risk. For example, hard-hit canton Valais has the strictest, with a general ban on all activities that might spark a fire. Canton Geneva has banned the sale and private use of fireworks, only allowing firework displays run by professionals.

