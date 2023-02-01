Around 900 earthquakes hit Switzerland in 2022

Just a small tremor: tracking the shifting of the earth near Basel. Keystone / Winfried Rothermel

Over two quakes a day on average made themselves felt in the Alpine country last year, the Swiss Seismological Service said on Wednesday. There was no damage.

September 10 saw a hefty 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Sierentz in neighbouring France – the fifth strongest recorded in the region since records began in 1975. In Switzerland, around 11,000 people reported the tremor, a new record.

The second-strongest quake of the year, with a magnitude of 3.9, was near Triesenberg in Liechtenstein. It was felt as far away as St Gallen some 50 km away.

No earthquake damage was however noted in Switzerland last year. The last time minor damage was recorded was in 1991, after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake in Vaz in canton Graubünden.

Further back again, more severe quakes are not unheard of: in 1356, a tremor with a magnitude of 6.6 hit the city of Basel.

The largest earthquakes since modern measurement methods were introduced in the recording area in 1975 were in Annecy in France in 1996 and Bormio in southern Switzerland in 1999, each with a magnitude of 5.1.

With around 900 recorded earthquakes, activity in 2022 was slightly lower than in previous years.

