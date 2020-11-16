Authors of coronavirus-echinacea study publish a correction

A bee pollinates an echinacea bloom, which has medicinal properties used to fight colds. Keystone / Erik S. Lesser

The authors of a study on a Swiss drug called Echinaforce have published a correction in the specialist journal Virology.

This content was published on November 16, 2020 - 16:22

Keystone-SDA, sm

They point out that the medicine’s antiviral effect on coronaviruses was only proven in the Petri dish. Clinical studies are still needed, noted the authors on Monday.

In September, Thurgau-based manufacturer A. Vogel and Spiez Laboratory published a study about the natural healing properties of Echinaforce, a drug made with the herb echinacea. They reported that the drug was able to kill coronaviruses in a test tube. Demand and sales reportedly went up.

This month the authors have issued a correction in the specialist journal Virology. According to the study, the product needs direct contact with virus particles in order to have a virus-killing effect. Because Echinaforce is taken orally, it is unclear how it would work, which is why the authors say clinical studies in humans are needed.

Echinaforce preparations are herbal medicines intended for people who are prone to colds.



