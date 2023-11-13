Avalanche danger reported above 2,200 metres

Mountain rescuers on an avalanche exercise in southwest Switzerland © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Heavy rainfall in recent days has increased the risk of avalanches in the Swiss mountains.

On Monday the danger level was 4 on a scale of 5 in the Valais Alps, above 2,200 metres, according to the federal government’s portal on natural hazards.

The areas concerned stretch from Val d’Illiez in the Lower Valais to the Alps between Naters in the Upper Valais and Interlaken in canton Bern. The danger is described as high (4) due to the fresh snowfall. Spontaneous and often very large avalanches are likely.

Lower down, the danger of rain is also strong, rated 4 out of 5. The Danger Portal cites the risk of rapid and sharp rises in water levels in streams and lakes, landslides on steep slopes and cellar flooding.

The regions at risk are Aigle, Bex and Monthey in the Chablais, the Vallée du Trient and Vouvry, the Pays d’en Haut and the Val Ferret.

