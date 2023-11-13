Avalanche danger reported above 2,200 metres
Heavy rainfall in recent days has increased the risk of avalanches in the Swiss mountains.
On Monday the danger level was 4 on a scale of 5 in the Valais Alps, above 2,200 metres, according to the federal government’s portal on natural hazards.
The areas concerned stretch from Val d’Illiez in the Lower Valais to the Alps between Naters in the Upper Valais and Interlaken in canton Bern. The danger is described as high (4) due to the fresh snowfall. Spontaneous and often very large avalanches are likely.
+ Avalanches killed 21 people in Switzerland this winter
Lower down, the danger of rain is also strong, rated 4 out of 5. The Danger Portal cites the risk of rapid and sharp rises in water levels in streams and lakes, landslides on steep slopes and cellar flooding.
The regions at risk are Aigle, Bex and Monthey in the Chablais, the Vallée du Trient and Vouvry, the Pays d’en Haut and the Val Ferret.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.