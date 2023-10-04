Cat purring ‘amazingly similar to human snoring’
Cats purr differently than previously thought. A tissue pad in the vocal folds of cats could explain how the small animals can produce such deep sounds, according to a study with Swiss participation.
The observed mechanism of sound production is thus amazingly similar to human snoring, said a statement from the University of Vienna on Wednesday. This is a special technique that singers use to produce deep, rattling sounds.
To come to this conclusion, the team of researchers from the University of Vienna, the Swiss Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (Fibl) and the Czech Palacký University of Olomouc examined surgically removed larynges of cats that had died (due to incurable diseases).
Purring not properly understood
Until now, researchers had assumed that cat purrs were produced by a special mechanism: by a rhythmic tensing and contracting of muscles in the larynx. According to the researchers, this would require constant neuronal input and the corresponding control by the brain.
+ Playing cats and ladders in Switzerland
However, the data from the laboratory experiment show that the larynx of the domestic cat is capable of producing deep tones with purr frequencies without neuronal input or cyclical muscle contractions.
The results of the study are a clear indication that the current understanding of cat purring is incomplete and needs further research, according to the University of Vienna.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.