CERN celebrates 70 years of particle physics research

A CERN technician inside the world's largest particle collider in Geneva, near the Swiss-French border. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

read aloud pause

X

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva is organising numerous public events and activities this year to mark its 70th anniversary.

This content was published on January 28, 2024 - 12:51

Keystone-SDA

The first public event, entitled “Unveiling the Universe, is scheduled for January 30, CERN said in a press release. It will combine science, art and culture, and will also feature a round table where scientists will discuss the evolution of particle physics and CERN's contribution.

Other events on March 7 and April 18 will showcase the practical applications of high-energy physics research in everyday life. In mid-May, the emphasis will be on the importance of international collaboration in carrying out research.

In June and July, scientists will discuss the unsolved some of the particle physics enigmas, and the infrastructure planned to help provide answers. Various conferences and exhibitions are planned.

'Open science'

“We will demonstrate how, over the past seven decades, CERN has been at the forefront of scientific knowledge and technological innovation, a model for training and education, collaboration and open science, and an inspiration for citizens around the world,” said Fabiola Gianotti, CERN Director-General, in the press release.

+ In the bowels of the monster

CERN was founded in 1954, shortly after the Second World War, to support scientific research in Europe and promote peaceful collaboration in fundamental research.

+ ‘Momentum building’ around CERN’s next particle collider

As more powerful accelerators and detectors were built, crucial discoveries and innovations were made, including the Higgs boson in 2012. CERN is also the birthplace of the World Wide Web. It is home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which is the largest and most powerful particle accelerator in the world.

+ CERN detects new ‘Higgs-like’ particle

Today, CERN comprises 23 member states and 10 associate member states. It brings together a community of over 17,000 people from all over the world, representing more than 110 nationalities.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative