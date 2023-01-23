Climate crisis and tourists threaten rock ptarmigan in Swiss Alps

The Swiss Ornithological Station said Switzerland had a special responsibility for the rock ptarmigan as 40% of the species live in the Alps. © Martin Meier

The rock ptarmigan is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The numbers are declining due to shrinking Alpine habitat and the growth in mountain tourism, a Swiss conservation group warns.

There is a risk that the rock ptarmigan could disappear from the Alps unless its remaining habitat is better preserved and protected from the growth of ski lifts and other mountain sports activities, the Swiss Ornithological Station saidExternal link on Monday in a statement.

The bird conservation group said Switzerland had a special responsibility for this species as 40% of the birds live in the Alps.

The rock ptarmigan needs low, sparse grassland and scattered boulders and rocky outcrops, where it finds protection from predators. It is well adapted to the cold and harsh conditions in the mountains. The mountain-dwelling bird of the grouse family rarely lives near ski areas or in or near forests. Warmer temperatures are shrinking its natural habitat.

“Investing in these rare spaces for the development of snow sports at higher altitudes would be dramatic,” the ornithological station warns.

The smaller living space and declining population mean rock ptarmigans are becoming isolated from each other. Since the mid-1990s their population has shrunk by about one-third.

Although no further declines have been noted in recent years, the long-term outlook for the rock ptarmigan is poor, the group says.

