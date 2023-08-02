Earth Overshoot Day highlights Swiss over-consumption

Food uses up half of Earth's biocapacity, according to Global Footprint Network. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

The planet’s population has used up a year’s supply of sustainable natural resources, with Switzerland reaching this dubious milestone several weeks ago.

This content was published on August 2, 2023 - 12:15

swissinfo.ch/mga

Earth Overshoot Day was announced on August 2 by the ecological movement Global Footprint Network. This means that from now on until the end of the year the planet is being drained of resources at a faster rate than it can regenerate.

+ Switzerland’s ‘disappointing’ contribution to an emissions-free planet

When measuring the consumption of resources in each country, Switzerland is more voracious than average.

Swiss Overshoot Day was reached on May 13, sparking protests by environmental activists.

Earth Overshoot Day is a “consequence of humanity demanding 70% more than Earth’s ecosystems are able to regenerate,” said Global Footprint Network on Wednesday.

“Food makes up a large part of our Ecological Footprint – feeding humanity currently takes just about 50% of Earth’s biocapacity.”

Switzerland wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Under the terms of the Paris climate agreement, Switzerland has pledged to halve emissions by 2030.

But the country narrowly missed its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 despite coronavirus lockdowns and an unusually warm winter.

Switzerland has dropped from 15th spot to 22nd on the Climate Change Performance Index 2023External link.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative