Euclid space mission sends first colour images to Earth
The Euclid Space Telescope has sent the first color images from the cosmos to Earth.
They show the great potential of the mission, in which Swiss institutions are also involved, as the European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Tuesday.
"It's incredibly exciting to see the first pictures," said Julian Adamek from the University of Zurich (UZH) to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The researcher has been working on the Euclid mission for over ten years. "You see for the first time what the instruments can do."
Never before has a telescope been able to produce such sharp astronomical images over such a large area of the sky, the ESA said.
With the telescope, ESA wants to create the most comprehensive 3D map of the universe to date and research its evolution over the last ten billion years. The probe was launched into space in July.
From Switzerland, in addition to UZH, the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne and the University of Geneva are involved in Euclid.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.