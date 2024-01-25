European Space Agency approves ‘Lisa’ mission

Over 120 research institutions are involved in Lisa, including ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich Keystone / Christophe Petit Tesson

read aloud pause

X

The “Lisa” space mission to research gravitational waves in space, which has Swiss involvement, has officially been given the green light.

This content was published on January 25, 2024 - 15:45

Keystone-SDA

The European Space Agency (ESA) gave the mission the go-ahead for implementation, it announced on Thursday.

“It’s a huge project,” Domenico Giardini from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, who is involved in the mission, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. “Three generations of researchers and engineers will be involved.”

+ Switzerland unveils 2023 space strategy

The aim of the Lisa mission is to measure gravitational waves in space free of interference. Three satellites will be used to set up a measuring system around 50 million kilometres from Earth. Researchers hope to gain insights into dark matter. The satellites are scheduled to be launched in 2035.

Over 120 research institutions in the US and various European countries are involved in Lisa. These include ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative